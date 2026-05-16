Man Utd reach agreement to appoint Carrick manager

Audio By Carbonatix
Manchester United have reached an agreement with Michael Carrick to become the club's permanent head coach.
The formal process of exchanging contracts is now underway, with an announcement expected within the next 48 hours.
As things stand, there is some doubt over whether the formalities can be completed before Sunday's match against Nottingham Forest, but there is a will to have it done in time for the club's final home game of the season.
Carrick will sign an initial two-year deal, with an option for an additional 12 months.
Carrick has overseen a vast improvement at Old Trafford since replacing Ruben Amorim, who was sacked in January, and has successfully led the club to Champions League qualification.
His impressive body of work since his interim appointment has put the 44-year-old in pole position to become the club's next permanent boss.
United's executive leadership team, which includes chief executive officer Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox, has recommended to club owners Ineos that Carrick be handed the reins on a full-time basis, which has been passed by the hierarchy.
More soon...
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