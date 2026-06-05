JoyNews’ Samson Anyenini among personalities to be houred at GJA Press Freedom Awards

Samson Lardy Anyenini

JoyNews' Newsfile host, Samson Lardy Anyenini, is among a select group of distinguished personalities set to be honoured by the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) for their contributions to press freedom, media development and democratic governance in Ghana.

The recognition will take place at a special awards and honours ceremony on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at the Alisa Hotel in Accra as part of activities marking this year's World Press Freedom Day (WPFD) celebrations.

Mr. Anyenini will be honoured alongside distinguished Ghanaian diplomat and media advocate Alhaji Abdul-Rahman Haruna Atta and the late Justice Kwame Afreh, a former Justice of the Supreme Court, who will receive a posthumous award. The trio are being recognised for their remarkable contributions to the promotion, protection and advancement of press freedom in Ghana.

The ceremony will be held under the global theme, "Shaping a Future at Peace: Promoting Press Freedom for Human Rights, Development and Security."

President John Dramani Mahama is expected to be represented by the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Sam Nartey George, who will serve as Special Guest of Honour.

Other high-profile guests expected at the event include Minister for Government Communications Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, and Dr. Charity Binka, President of the African Women Leaders Network (AWLN) Ghana Chapter, who will chair the programme.

The event is expected to attract about 300 guests, including ministers, members of parliament, diplomats, representatives of international organisations, media executives, veteran journalists, development partners and captains of industry.

Under the Dedication and Valour Award category, the GJA will honour veteran journalist and former Editor of The Catholic Standard, Sir Benedict Batabe Assorow; former Ghana Ambassador to Germany and veteran journalist, Gina Blay; renowned sports broadcaster Kwabena Yeboah; former Graphic Communications Group Managing Director Kofi Badu; media practitioner and academic Dr. Gamel Nasser Adam; and renowned linguist and scholar Kofi Agyekum.

The Association will also posthumously honour the late Abubakari Sidick Ahmed of Radio Universe and the late Nana Kwame Korang for their dedication and service to journalism.

Several media leaders will also be recognised for their contributions to media development, governance and capacity building. They include Amin Alhassan, Prof. Omane Antwi, former Information Minister Kofi Totobi Quakyi, Media General Group CEO Beatrice Agyeman, Multimedia Group Chief Operating Officer Ken Ansah and Despite Media Managing Director Fada Dickson Narh.

The GJA will further honour institutions that have contributed to media development and national progress, including Graphic Communications Group Limited, Bank of Ghana, Ghana News Agency and other strategic partners.

Turkish Ambassador to Ghana, Hüseyin Güngör, will also receive a Special Recognition Award for his support and partnership with Ghana's media fraternity and the GJA.

According to the Association, the event will celebrate individuals and organisations whose work has strengthened media professionalism, democratic governance and press freedom, while highlighting the vital role of journalism in promoting peace, accountability and national development.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.