GJA seeks legal guidance after journalist Larry Dogbey is jailed for contempt

Larry Alans Dogbey

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has expressed concern over the conviction and sentencing of journalist Larry Alans Dogbey, Managing Editor of The Herald newspaper and theheraldghana.com, and says it is seeking legal advice before determining its next course of action.

In a statement signed by its General Secretary, Dominic Hlordzi, the Association described the development as unfortunate and indicated that it was closely monitoring issues arising from the case.

Mr Dogbey was sentenced to seven days' imprisonment for contempt of court by an Accra High Court presided over by Justice Isaac Addo. The conviction was linked to a publication concerning a legal dispute involving businessman Kevin Okyere and Petraco SA.

According to the GJA, its legal team has been tasked with reviewing the circumstances surrounding the case to help the Association determine an appropriate response.

"In keeping with our mandate to safeguard press freedom and protect the rights and welfare of journalists, the GJA is seeking direction from its legal team to determine the appropriate course of action," the statement said.

The Association called on media practitioners and members of the public to remain calm and exercise restraint in discussing the matter while legal processes continue.

It further urged all stakeholders to be circumspect in their public commentary and allow due process to take its course.

The GJA assured its members and the public that it would communicate its considered position on the matter once consultations with its legal team are concluded.

Meanwhile, the Association pledged its support for Mr Dogbey, saying it stands in firm solidarity with the journalist during what it described as a difficult period.

The GJA also reiterated its commitment to defending media freedom, promoting responsible journalism and protecting the rights and welfare of journalists in Ghana.

The sentencing of Mr Dogbey has attracted attention within media circles, with journalists and press freedom advocates closely watching developments surrounding the case and the Association's response.

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