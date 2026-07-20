The Herald editor Larry Dogbey granted bail pending appeal in contempt case

Larry Alans Dogbey

An Accra High Court has granted bail pending appeal to Mr Larry Alans‑Dogbey, Editor of The Herald newspaper, following his conviction for contempt of court.

The court, presided over by Justice Isaac Addo, ordered that Mr Alans‑Dogbey remain on the bail terms earlier granted on June 26, 2026, in the sum of GH¢100,000 with two sureties, pending the determination of his appeal.

The order followed an application moved by his counsel, Mr Peter Kwabena Okudzeto, who informed the court that the motion for bail pending appeal was filed on July 6, 2026, and served on the respondent on July 9.

Mr Okudzeto submitted that no process had been filed in opposition to the application and urged the court to grant the motion in terms of the motion paper supporting affidavit and accompanying exhibits.

Granting the application, Justice Addo ruled: “The application for bail pending appeal is granted. The applicant is granted bail pending the determination of his appeal and is to remain on his former bail granted on the 26th day of June, 2026, that is GH¢100,000 with two sureties.”

Mr Alans‑Dogbey, the second defendant in a civil suit brought by businessman Mr Kevin Okyere and Springfield Exploration and Production Limited, was convicted by the General Jurisdiction Division of the Accra High Court on June 25, 2026, after being found guilty of contempt for breaching an interlocutory injunction.

He subsequently filed a Notice of Appeal on July 1, 2026, challenging both the conviction and the seven‑day custodial sentence.

In the appeal, his counsel outlined 13 grounds, arguing that the case raises significant constitutional issues relating to freedom of expression and media freedom.

The appeal contended that the interlocutory injunction issued in June 2025 unlawfully restrained the publication of statements allegedly intended to undermine and tarnish Mr Okyere’s reputation before any determination had been made on whether the publications were defamatory.

According to the appellant, the injunction amounted to an unconstitutional prior restraint on free expression, was vague and uncertain, and therefore incapable of enforcement through contempt proceedings.

The appeal further argued that the publications complained of were based on official public documents, including a petition submitted to the Economic and Organised Crime Office, correspondence from the Ministry of Energy and documents from proceedings before a United Kingdom court, all relating to matters of significant public interest.

It also alleged that a WhatsApp screenshot relied upon as proof of service of the court processes was fabricated and, if established, would amount to a fraud on the court.

Mr Alans‑Dogbey is asking the Court of Appeal to set aside the contempt conviction and custodial sentence, declare the interlocutory injunction dated June 11, 2025, null and void, or alternatively substitute any custodial sentence with a non‑custodial punishment.

The substantive appeal remains pending before the Court of Appeal.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.