Rising defamation suits are crippling investigative journalism in Ghana — GJA

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has raised serious concerns about the state of investigative journalism in the country, warning that a rising tide of defamation lawsuits is forcing journalists out of the field and into courtrooms.

GJA General Secretary Dominic Hlordze made the remarks on JoyNews while discussing the legal landscape facing journalists, saying the volume of pending cases against media practitioners has reached a troubling level.

"Investigative journalism is the lifeblood of journalism. And if that is going down, you can imagine what is happening with our journalism in the country," Hlordze said.

He disclosed that over 15 defamation cases are currently pending against journalists and media houses, and that he is personally handling 15 of those cases as a legal defender of the journalists involved — while acknowledging that many more cases exist off the record.

Hlordze described the financial burden of litigation as a significant deterrent, noting that many journalists lack the resources to sustain court appearances alongside their reporting duties.

"A lot of journalists don't have what it takes to even go to court. So if every day they are to go to the field to get stories, they now have to go to the courts to defend themselves," he said.

He framed the situation as a direct threat to democratic accountability, arguing that journalism's core function — holding power to account and keeping citizens informed — is being undermined by legal pressure.

"We all believe that transparency, accountability, probity, fairness — getting the people to know what is happening in society — is good for democracy. And so if we are doing it and there are impediments, there are lawsuits, you are being prevented from doing what you have decided to do," he said.

His comments come against the backdrop of a high-profile contempt case involving Larry Dogbey, journalist and editor of The Herald newspaper, who was sentenced to seven days in prison by an Accra High Court on Thursday, June 25, 2026.

Justice Isaac Addo of the Accra High Court found Dogbey guilty of contempt over articles published by The Herald relating to a legal dispute between businessman Kevin Okyere — Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Springfield Exploration and Production Limited (SEP) — and Petraco SA. The contempt charges arose from The Herald's coverage of a petition filed by Petraco SA against Okyere.

Dogbey was subsequently granted bail in the sum of GH¢100,000 with two sureties, valid for 10 days, after an emergency application was heard.

The court acknowledged that it does not ordinarily grant bail pending appeal on an ex parte basis without notifying the opposing party, but said exceptional circumstances justified the decision in this case.

"A seven-day custodial sentence is so short that the respondent will almost certainly serve the entire sentence before an appeal can be compiled, transmitted and heard," the court stated, adding that it found merit in the bail application after reviewing the motion papers and supporting affidavit.

The court further directed that Dogbey repeat the bail application on notice and that it be served on the opposing party before the 10-day period expires.

The Dogbey case has sharpened debate about the boundaries of contempt law as it applies to media coverage of ongoing litigation, and whether current legal frameworks adequately protect journalists reporting on matters of public interest.

Hlordze did not directly address the Dogbey case in his remarks but said the GJA remains deeply concerned about the cumulative effect of such legal actions on press freedom and the future of accountability journalism in Ghana.

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