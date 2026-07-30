Court grants Hanan permission to leave proceedings on medical grounds

Audio By Carbonatix
The Accra High Court (Specialised Court 1) today granted permission to the first accused in the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) case, Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba, to excuse himself from the remainder of the day’s proceedings after considering a medical excuse presented to the court.
In its ruling, the court stated that although the excuse duty did not specify the specific ailments for Hanan Abdul-Wahab, it had no reason to doubt its authenticity, though the A-G strongly opposed this. The court further noted that Hanan had personally appeared before it to seek leave to absent himself in accordance with the excuse duty.
The presiding judge therefore granted the application, observing that Hanan Abdul-Wahab should be allowed to take his medication and obtain the rest he indicated he required.
The court ordered that Hanan Abdul-Wahab be at liberty to excuse himself from the proceedings if he so desired. It further directed that the trial would continue in his absence, having regard to the nature of the business before the court.
Immediately after the ruling was delivered, Hanan Abdul-Wahab walked out of the courtroom in accordance with the court’s permission, while proceedings continued with the remaining parties.
The court is currently hearing the motion for a stay of proceedings by Hanan’s lawyers.
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