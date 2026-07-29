I have reason to doubt Hanan’s medical excuse – Deputy AG to Court

The Deputy Attorney General, Dr Justice Srem Sai, has told the High Court that he has reason to doubt the medical excuse presented by lawyers for former National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCo) boss, Hanan Abdul-Wahab, who failed to appear in court today.

The first accused in the ongoing criminal trial was absent when the case was called.

His lawyers presented a medical document to explain his absence, stating that he had been admitted to a health facility.

However, after examining the document in open court, the Deputy Attorney General argued that it did not provide sufficient details to justify the accused’s absence.

He told the court that the document contained no diagnosis or medical condition.

According to him, it merely stated that Mr Hannan had been admitted, leaving him with reason to question the authenticity and adequacy of the excuse.

The prosecution’s doubts come against the backdrop of recent developments involving the former NAFCo boss.

Hannan Abdul-Wahab was recently granted leave by the court to travel outside the country.

However, he was arrested by officials of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) at the airport before his departure.

The prosecution said the arrest followed intelligence suggesting that he had attempted to empty his bank account before travelling.

That development heightened concerns that he might not return to Ghana to continue standing trial.

Mr Adul Wahab Hanan is facing corruption-related charges, including stealing and causing financial loss to the state amounting to over GH¢70 million.

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