EOCO rescues 39 victims in Hohoe anti-trafficking operation, investigates suspected travel fraud syndicate

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service, has rescued 39 persons during an intelligence-led operation targeting an alleged human trafficking and travel fraud syndicate operating in Hohoe in the Volta Region.

The operation, conducted on Sunday, July 19, forms part of EOCO's ongoing efforts to dismantle organised criminal networks involved in fraudulent overseas recruitment schemes and the exploitation of vulnerable individuals.

In a press statement issued by its Corporate Affairs and Public Education Unit, EOCO disclosed that all 39 individuals rescued during the operation are currently in its custody as investigations continue.

According to the statement, the operation focused on two groups operating under the names "Model Q" and "Ignite", which are suspected of deceiving unsuspecting individuals with false promises of overseas travel and employment opportunities.

EOCO said preliminary investigations indicate that 14 of those apprehended are suspected to have played roles in the alleged scheme, while the remaining 25 are believed to be victims.

The victims are reported to come from several West African countries, including Burkina Faso, Ghana, Mali and Côte d'Ivoire, highlighting the cross-border nature of the suspected trafficking network.

The Office did not disclose the identities of those arrested but indicated that investigations are continuing to establish the full extent of the operation and identify any additional accomplices.

During the raid, investigators recovered several items believed to be linked to the alleged criminal enterprise.

The seized materials include mobile phones, travel documents and identification cards suspected to have been used in facilitating the fraudulent travel arrangements.

EOCO said all electronic devices recovered during the operation will undergo forensic examination as investigators seek to obtain additional evidence to support ongoing investigations and possible prosecutions.

The forensic analysis is expected to help investigators determine the scope of the suspected syndicate's activities, identify communication between suspects and establish whether additional victims may have been targeted.

Given the multinational composition of the victims, EOCO said it is working closely with relevant embassies and foreign authorities to ensure the safe return of those affected.

The Office stated that particular attention is being given to collaboration with the authorities in Burkina Faso and Côte d'Ivoire to facilitate the repatriation of victims from those countries.

The cooperation is expected to support victim protection efforts while ensuring that affected individuals receive the necessary assistance before returning to their home countries.

EOCO said the successful operation demonstrates its continued resolve to tackle human trafficking, travel fraud and other forms of organised crime.

According to the Office, dismantling criminal networks that prey on vulnerable people remains a priority, particularly as fraudulent recruitment and fake overseas travel schemes continue to pose significant risks across the sub-region.

EOCO reiterated its commitment to protecting vulnerable persons and ensuring that individuals involved in criminal activities are brought before the courts.

The Office noted that intelligence-led operations, combined with collaboration between domestic and international law enforcement agencies, remain essential in disrupting organised criminal enterprises.

EOCO has also appealed to the public to remain alert and exercise caution when responding to recruitment offers or travel opportunities that appear suspicious.

The Office urged individuals to verify the authenticity of agencies or persons offering overseas employment or travel arrangements before making any payments or submitting personal documents.

It further encouraged members of the public to report any suspicious recruitment activities, travel schemes or suspected trafficking operations to EOCO or the nearest security agency.

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