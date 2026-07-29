Industrial Area building collapse investigation continues as suspect gets bail

The Accra Regional Police Command says investigations into the building collapse at the Industrial Area in Accra, which killed three people and left another injured, are ongoing, with a suspect arrested in connection with the incident granted bail.

In an update issued on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, the Police said Moro Badaru, who was arrested on June 13 following the collapse, has been granted Police enquiry bail and is assisting with investigations.

The Command did not disclose further details about the specific allegations against Mr Badaru but said the investigation is continuing.

The Police said relevant state institutions have been engaged to help establish the cause of the collapse.

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) and Architectural and Engineering Services Limited (AESL) are conducting technical assessments to determine whether structural defects or other factors contributed to the incident.

“These institutions are conducting technical assessments to determine whether the incident resulted from structural defects or any other contributing factors,” the Police statement said.

The assessment will also examine the structural integrity of the affected building and surrounding structures.

Authorities are expected to determine whether nearby buildings should be demolished, restricted from use, or declared unsafe based on the findings.

The collapse occurred on June 7, 2026, at Avenue, opposite Melcom Plus, in Accra’s Industrial Area.

The incident resulted in the deaths of three people, while another person sustained serious injuries and is receiving medical attention.

The tragedy sparked renewed concerns about building safety, regulatory enforcement and compliance with construction standards in Ghana’s urban centres.

The Accra Regional Police Command has assured the public that anyone found to have acted negligently or breached the law will face the necessary legal action.

“Any person found to have acted negligently or in violation of the law will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” the Police stated.

The Command has urged the public to remain calm and avoid speculation while investigations and technical reviews continue.

The outcome of the ongoing assessments is expected to guide further action by authorities regarding accountability and safety measures for affected structures.

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