Apostle Daniel JY Adjei granted bail over alleged anti-Islam comments

Prophet Daniel Junior Yaw Adjei, also known as Apostle Daniel JY Adjei, has been granted bail after appearing before a court following his arrest on August 11, 2026, over alleged offensive comments about Prophet Mohammed.

He was arrested by the Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team in connection with a video in which he was allegedly seen making derogatory remarks about the Islamic prophet.

Prophet Adjei appeared before the court today and was granted bail with the assistance of the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour.

The arrest follows a separate incident involving the prophet, in which he was allegedly slapped by an Imam during a confrontation. The incident attracted considerable attention on social media.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the alleged comments, as well as the events connected to the confrontation.

The Ghana Police Service has cautioned that freedom of expression and religion does not permit statements that could incite violence or threaten public order.

The Police have also urged religious leaders, preachers and social media users to exercise restraint when commenting on sensitive religious matters, particularly those that could create tension between faith communities.

Further proceedings are expected as investigations continue.

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