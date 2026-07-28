Court remands pastor over alleged romance fraud 

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded Nana Yaw Bonsu Kwarteng, a 35-year-old online pastor, into police custody over alleged romance fraud involving seven complainants.

Kwarteng has been charged with six counts of conspiracy to commit crime, namely defrauding by false pretences, as well as defrauding by false pretences.

He also faces a charge of non-consensual sharing of intimate images, which is to be prosecuted before the High Court.

His wife, Sally Akosua Amoasah, has been jointly charged with six counts of conspiracy to commit crime, namely defrauding by false pretences.

Inspector Frank Morgan Dorvi, prosecuting, told the court that Kwarteng allegedly used an Instagram account, where he presented himself as a pastor, to establish relationships with women before inducing them to part with money.

The court adjourned proceedings to August 6, 2026, for the pleas of the accused persons to be taken.

Amoasah was granted bail in the sum of GH₵100,000 with two sureties and ordered to report to the case investigator every Monday and Friday.

According to the prosecution, the complainants include an ambassador and businesswomen.

The prosecution alleged that Kwarteng initiated contact with the complainants through his Instagram platform, proposed marriage to them, visited some of their families and represented that he operated a profitable car tyre business.

Police alleged that he obtained various sums of money, including US$33,000, GH₵25,000, US$4,000, GH₵22,000 and other foreign currencies, on the representation that the funds were required to clear consignments of tyres, but failed to repay the monies.

The prosecution further alleged that Kwarteng secretly recorded intimate images and videos of some complainants and used the recordings to threaten or blackmail them when they demanded refunds.

It also alleged that he shared intimate images of one complainant with Amoasah.

Police told the court that the accused persons allegedly went into hiding after the complainants pursued the matter, despite police invitations.

The prosecution said the couple were arrested at their hideout on July 20, 2026, following intelligence-led operations.

Kwarteng allegedly attempted to escape but was re-arrested.

The prosecution informed the court that investigations were continuing and that additional persons had reported to the police claiming to have been victims.

The Ghana News Agency gathered that Kwarteng is also wanted by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) in connection with separate investigations.

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