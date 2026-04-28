National

Pastor, 2 others who allegedly attempted to bury a baby alive refused bail

Source: Augustine Boah / Adom News  
  28 April 2026 4:51pm
The accused persons boarding a tricycle after the court proceedings
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A pastor and two others who allegedly attempted to bury a baby alive at Abofrem in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti region, have been remanded into police custody by the Bibiani District Court.

Apostle Richmond Frimpong, the 36-year-old pastor of the Annointed Grace Prayer Ministry at Kuffuor Camp, and Beatrice Agyapomaa, 23, and Emmanuel Appiah, 53, are facing four counts of attempted murder.

A fourth person, Emmanuel Donkor, is said to be on the run.

Speaking to Adom News after court proceedings, Mr. Francis Kyei Badu, lawyer for the accused persons, said he pleaded with the court to grant his clients bail; however, the request was declined. 

The lawyer added that the court lacked jurisdiction to grant bail, and that he was working assiduously to secure bail for the accused persons at the High Court.

The accused persons will return to court on May 5, 2026.

The accused are said to have attempted to bury the baby at a refuse dump on April 9, at about 10pm when an eyewitness chanced upon them and challenged them.

He subsequently caused their arrest, while the baby was sent to the hospital for care.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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