Mahama explores Belarus agro partnerships for food security

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Mahama, on the second day of his state visit to Belarus, visited the industrial city of Brest to explore opportunities for transforming Ghana’s agricultural sector.
A statement issued by the Presidency said President Mahama, who was received by the Governor of Brest, Piotr Alexsandrovich Parkhomchik, and senior officials of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, toured one of the country’s largest agro-processing facilities.
The visit focused on the plant’s advanced dairy production technologies, including the processing of baby food, milk, cheese, and milk powder for both domestic consumption and export to global markets.
Accompanied by his Advisor and Special Aide, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, and Ghana’s Ambassador to Moscow, Dr Koma Steem Jehu-Appiah, President Mahama observed the various stages of the company’s high-tech production processes.
According to the statement, the President, in his remarks after the tour, reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to adopting modern processing techniques to facilitate the transition from smallholder farming to large-scale commercial agriculture.
“We are here to tap into Belarus’ vast experience as we work to make Ghana self-dependent in food production,” he stated.
He added that one of the primary objectives of the visit was to identify technical solutions to reduce post-harvest losses, a major challenge confronting Ghanaian farmers.
The company’s Managing Director, Aleksandr Savchits, disclosed that the firm recorded more than $1.4 billion in profit last year. He noted that the company had recently begun exporting dairy products to Ghana and was looking forward to increasing export volumes as bilateral trade relations continue to strengthen.
President Mahama also extended an invitation to Belarusian investors to partner with Ghanaian businesses and industry associations, emphasizing the mutual benefits such collaborations could generate for both countries.
Belarus is currently recognized as a global leader in the export of dairy products, including milk powder, butter, and cheese.
Latest Stories
-
You are treasures to Ghana, we value you – Ablakwa assures returnees from South Africa
8 minutes
-
Let’s do the right thing to save ourselves – Vice President urges Ghanaians
11 minutes
-
Police bid IGP Paul Tawiah Quaye farewell
14 minutes
-
Food safety: 251 food handlers diagnosed with health condition
17 minutes
-
Record $7.8bn in remittances shows value of Ghanaians abroad – Ablakwa
20 minutes
-
Gov’t will continue to respect, sustain press freedom – Nana Oye
24 minutes
-
Mahama explores Belarus agro partnerships for food security
28 minutes
-
Gov’t clears GH¢1.05bn SSNIT debt, no arrears carried into 2026 – Director General reveals
34 minutes
-
Social media-fame can’t replace real talent – Nkem Owoh
52 minutes
-
MOBO Awards founder, Kanya King dies at 57 after cancer battle
1 hour
-
‘I was forced into acting’ – Nkem Owoh
1 hour
-
Spain’s visitor numbers hit new highs as tourists avoid Middle East
1 hour
-
Central African Republic to accept third-country deportees from US, sources say
1 hour
-
South Africa’s Ramaphosa vows crackdown on groups behind xenophobic attacks
2 hours
-
Congo says number of confirmed Ebola cases rises to 515
2 hours