Mahama explores Belarus agro partnerships for food security

President John Mahama, on the second day of his state visit to Belarus, visited the industrial city of Brest to explore opportunities for transforming Ghana’s agricultural sector.

A statement issued by the Presidency said President Mahama, who was received by the Governor of Brest, Piotr Alexsandrovich Parkhomchik, and senior officials of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, toured one of the country’s largest agro-processing facilities.

The visit focused on the plant’s advanced dairy production technologies, including the processing of baby food, milk, cheese, and milk powder for both domestic consumption and export to global markets.

Accompanied by his Advisor and Special Aide, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, and Ghana’s Ambassador to Moscow, Dr Koma Steem Jehu-Appiah, President Mahama observed the various stages of the company’s high-tech production processes.

According to the statement, the President, in his remarks after the tour, reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to adopting modern processing techniques to facilitate the transition from smallholder farming to large-scale commercial agriculture.

“We are here to tap into Belarus’ vast experience as we work to make Ghana self-dependent in food production,” he stated.

He added that one of the primary objectives of the visit was to identify technical solutions to reduce post-harvest losses, a major challenge confronting Ghanaian farmers.

The company’s Managing Director, Aleksandr Savchits, disclosed that the firm recorded more than $1.4 billion in profit last year. He noted that the company had recently begun exporting dairy products to Ghana and was looking forward to increasing export volumes as bilateral trade relations continue to strengthen.

President Mahama also extended an invitation to Belarusian investors to partner with Ghanaian businesses and industry associations, emphasizing the mutual benefits such collaborations could generate for both countries.

Belarus is currently recognized as a global leader in the export of dairy products, including milk powder, butter, and cheese.

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