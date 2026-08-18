Guinness Ghana DJ Awards 2026 nationwide tour kicks off in Winneba

The highly anticipated nationwide tour of the 2026 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards, powered by Smirnoff, officially kicked off in the Central Region on Saturday, August 15, with an exciting Pub Fest experience in Winneba.

The celebration began with a colourful street float through the principal streets of Winneba, accompanied by an energetic cultural display that marked the official opening of Pub Fest.

The procession attracted the attention of residents and music lovers, setting the tone for the main event at Tempest Lounge.

Tempest Lounge later came alive with over 1,200 attendees as DJs, students, music lovers and nightlife enthusiasts gathered for an unforgettable celebration of music and DJ culture. The night featured electrifying performances from DJ Raya, DJ Scratch, DJ Bliss and reigning DJ of the Year, DJ Sly King.

Nyce FM’s MC Kilson and MC Shongee kept the audience engaged with impeccable energy throughout the night as Winneba partied “All Out.”

The event marked the first stop on the nationwide tour, which forms part of the official roadmap to the 2026 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards, scheduled for Friday, December 4, at the Palms Convention Centre.

The tour is designed to take the Awards experience beyond Accra, connect with fans across Ghana and create opportunities for DJs in different regions to showcase their talent.

According to organisers Merqury Republic, beginning the tour in the Central Region reinforced the Awards’ commitment to celebrating DJs and nightlife communities throughout the country.

“The Ghana DJ Awards belong to DJs and music lovers across Ghana. Taking the experience nationwide allows us to connect with local audiences, spotlight talent and give more fans the opportunity to be part of the journey,” the organisers stated.

Powered by Smirnoff, Pub Fest remains one of the major activations on the Ghana DJ Awards calendar, transforming selected nightlife destinations into vibrant celebrations of music, friendship and culture.

This year’s tour is driven by the “All Out” theme, which is a call for DJs, creatives and fans to push boundaries, bring their best energy and celebrate the people shaping Ghana’s music and nightlife scenes.

Following the spectacular Central Region kickoff, the nationwide tour will head to Takoradi in the Western Region for its next stop, where another exciting celebration of music, culture and DJ performances awaits fans.

The 2026 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards promises a thrilling season of nationwide activations, compelling performances and recognition for the DJs driving Ghana’s entertainment culture.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.