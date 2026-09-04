DJ Khalifa, DJ Floppy, Sharpguy Quest, others to light up Guinness Ghana DJ Awards Pub Fest in Bono region

Source: Merqury Quaye  
  4 September 2026 1:00pm
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Berekum is set for an exciting night of music and entertainment as the nationwide Pub Fest tour of the 2026 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards, powered by Smirnoff, makes its next stop in the Bono region.

The event will take place on Friday, September 4, at the Countryside Xperience Centre in Berekum, beginning at 9:00 p.m.

DJ Khalifa will lead the celebration with an ALL OUT party set, along with DJ Floppy, Sharpguy Quest and other top talents from the region, including DJ Zak, Pretty Emcee, DJ Diamond, DJ El-Flip, DJ Mortal, DJ Steve, Energy God and DJ Phocos.

Together, they are expected to serve music lovers an energetic blend of great music, live entertainment and memorable party moments.

Produced by Merqury Republic, Pub Fest is more than an event; it is a celebration of the rhythm that brings us together and the culture that defines us. Building on the incredible momentum from Winneba and Takoradi, the Bono Region edition promises an immersive audio-visual experience that only the Ghana DJ Awards can deliver: bold in style, intentional in its vibe and unforgettable in execution.

As the Ghana DJ Awards’ annual community-based celebration, Pub Fest takes the excitement of the awards season closer to fans across the country. It gives regional DJs a platform to showcase their talent, reach new audiences and connect directly with the people who support their work throughout the year.

For music lovers in Berekum, the event offers an opportunity to experience the Ghana DJ Awards beyond the main ceremony, celebrate their favourite local talents and discover other exciting performers from the region.

This year’s All Out theme encourages DJs to believe in their talent, push beyond their limits and give their best to the culture. It also invites fans to show up with their energy, support the talents from their communities and become part of the journey.

Guinness Ghana, title sponsor of the Ghana DJ Awards, continues to play a central role in taking the celebration beyond the main awards night and into communities across the country.

Through the event, widely regarded as Africa’s biggest DJ event, Smirnoff is helping to create vibrant spaces where DJs can showcase their talent, fans can connect through music and adult patrons can enjoy the experience responsibly. In Berekum, that support brings the ALL OUT experience to the Countryside Xperience Centre in the heart of the Bono Region.

The nationwide journey is building excitement for the 2026 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards, scheduled for Friday, December 4, at the Palms Convention Centre in Accra. Fans can follow the journey on Joy Prime, the event’s main media partner, which will also broadcast the awards ceremony live.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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