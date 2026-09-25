Your next home could be here: 3rd JoyNews Republic Bank Habitat Clinic opens at Junction Mall today

Republic Bank Ghana, in partnership with JoyNews, is set to host the third edition of the JoyNews Habitat Clinic from September 25 to 27, 2026.

The three-day event will take place at the Junction Mall in Nungua and is expected to bring together prospective homeowners, property developers, financial institutions and other players in Ghana’s housing sector.

The clinic will provide members of the public with an opportunity to explore homeownership, property investment, and financing options under one roof.

Participating institutions are expected to showcase housing projects, property investment opportunities, financing packages and other services designed to help Ghanaians navigate the process of acquiring property.

Speaking on Joy FM, Head of Mortgage Banking and Customer Experience at Republic Bank Ghana, Dan Adjetey Mohenu, said the clinic is designed to give members of the public direct access to officials who can respond to their housing and financial needs.

He said prospective homeowners and investors will have the opportunity to ask questions, receive guidance and gain a better understanding of the financing options available to them.

Beyond the property deals, visitors will also engage directly with experts from the housing and financial sectors.

They can seek advice tailored to their individual home ownership or investment plans.

The event is also expected to provide an avenue for prospective buyers to compare available property and financing options while gaining insight into the wider housing market.

Organisers are encouraging prospective homeowners, property investors and members of the public interested in acquiring property to visit the clinic.

The third edition of the JoyNews Habitat Clinic comes at a time when access to reliable property information and suitable financing remain important parts of the homeownership journey.

From September 25 to 27, Junction Mall in Nungua will serve as a meeting point for people looking to take the next step towards owning or investing in property.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.