Guinness Ghana DJ Awards 2026 opens public nominations

The Guinness Ghana DJ Awards, powered by Smirnoff, has officially opened public nominations for its 2026 edition, inviting music fans, industry professionals and stakeholders across Ghana and beyond to nominate deserving DJs for recognition.

The public nominations mark an important phase of the awards season, giving fans the opportunity to spotlight DJs whose talent, consistency and impact have shaped radio, nightlife, events, digital platforms and Ghana’s wider music culture during the year under review.

Organisers are encouraging the public to nominate DJs across the various award categories, including DJs working within regional communities and emerging talents whose contributions may not yet have received national attention.

“The Ghana DJ Awards has always been driven by the culture and the people who experience the work of DJs every day.

"Opening nominations to the public ensures that fans have a voice in identifying the DJs who have truly made an impact,” the Technical producer of the event, Alfred Amaah, stated.

This year’s awards season is being held under the theme “All Out,” celebrating the passion, resilience and fearless creativity of DJs who continually push boundaries and create unforgettable experiences.

The theme also calls on fans, creatives and industry stakeholders to participate fully in celebrating the personalities behind the music.

Following the close of public nominations, all submissions will be reviewed by the Ghana DJ Awards Board in line with the scheme’s eligibility requirements. The shortlisted nominees will subsequently be announced ahead of the public voting period.

The 2026 season features a packed calendar of activities, including Pub Fest, the Ghana DJ Clinic, nationwide engagements and other experiences leading to the main awards ceremony.

Across its roadmap, the event is expected to engage more than 35,000 people and reach an estimated continental television audience of 35 million viewers across Africa.

Members of the public can nominate deserving DJs by visiting entry.ghanadjawards.org. Nominations close on September 22, 2026.

Produced by Merqury Republic, the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards has grown into Africa’s biggest DJ event, providing a respected platform that celebrates excellence, develops talent and amplifies the contribution of DJs to music, entertainment and culture.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.