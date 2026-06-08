Police bid IGP Paul Tawiah Quaye farewell

The Ghana Police Service on Saturday, June 6, 2026, bid farewell to the late Mr Paul Tawiah Quaye, former Inspector General of Police, and called on Ghanaians to remain resilient in the face of challenges.

Right Reverend Dr Abraham Nana Opare Kwakye, who delivered the sermon, said that only through resilience, hard work, and discipline could people rise to the top.

He made the call during the pre-burial service held at the State House to pay last tributes to the former IGP.

Quoting Hebrews 12:1–6, he said many had reached great heights through perseverance and a life free from laziness and procrastination.

Rt. Rev. Dr Kwakye cited Jesus Christ, who led an exemplary life for Christians to emulate, endured the cross and despised the shame that came with it because He focused on the glory that lay ahead.

Just as the faithful in the Bible shed off sin that entangled them and pressed towards their goal, he urged mourners to do away with every impediment holding them back.

The minister said Mr Quaye’s life was an example of discipline, integrity, and hard work, and charged all present to live with patience, perseverance, and endurance to complete whatever they had started.

“He served distinctively with integrity, inspired by his predecessors. I urge all to follow his example by completing not only their physical assignments but also their spiritual calling,” he said.

A common thread in the tributes from mourners was the late Quaye’s humility and integrity.

In a tribute read on behalf of his children, IGP Paul Tawiah Quaye (rtd.) was described as a man of integrity, humility, and exemplary character.

“It was a privilege to have him as our daddy because he taught us the ways of God,” the tribute read.

The late Quaye, they said, showed them how to care for others and treat people with dignity regardless of their status.

Mr John Kwabla Kudalor, a former IGP, read a tribute on behalf of retired IGPs and described the late Quaye as the 20th IGP and a distinguished, disciplined, professional, and visionary leader.

They described him as a “gentle giant” who taught police personnel high standards of service.

He transformed the Ghana Police Service by renewing public confidence through accountability and service to Ghana.

The retired IGPs described their colleague as fair, objective, and of incorruptible character.

The National Association of Retired Police Officers (NARPO) described him as a source of warmth, reliability, and humility.

“He always worked beyond expectations. His professionalism impacted a lot of personnel,” NARPO added.

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, Vice President, laid a wreath on behalf of the State. IGP Christian Tetteh laid one on behalf of the Police Service. Four other wreaths were laid by Mrs Regina Mamle Quaye, the widow; the Police Wives Association; the family; and NARPO.

Also in attendance were clergy from different denominations, Betty Mould-Iddrisu, member of the Council of State, Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak, Minister for the Interior, retired IGPs, both retired and serving Regional Police Commanders, members of the Police Management Board, sister security officers, traditional leaders, other government officials, family, and friends.

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