Police investigate alleged murder of couple at Saki

The Tema Regional Police Command is investigating the alleged murder of a couple at Saki in the Kpone Electoral Area, with a suspected acquaintance of the male victim identified as a person of interest.

The victims, Ebenezer Kwabena Obiri, 47, and his wife, Mary Anim, 35, who had five children between them, were found dead in their apartment on Friday, May 1, 2026.

Mr Isaac Newton, Assembly Member for the Nmlitsakpo Electoral Area in Kpone Katamanso, in the Greater Accra Region, told the Ghana News Agency that he received a distress call on May 1 regarding the incident.

He said co-tenants reported that the couple was last seen on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at their residence at Immigration House.

Mr Newton indicated that the bodies were discovered in separate locations within the apartment, bearing severe cutlass wounds.

He said the scene showed clear signs of a struggle.

The assailant reportedly spared the couple’s three-year-old child, who is traumatised.

Mr Isaac Darko, relative of the deceased, said in a telephone interview with the GNA that on April 29, at about 1133 hours, Obiri called him and later handed the phone to a man identified as Prince, described as a friend and a soldier.

Mr Darko said Prince claimed he had been transferred to Tamale and would leave for his new post on Friday, although it was later discovered that he had been dismissed from the military.

He said subsequent checks with one Iddrisu, a business partner of the deceased, revealed that Obiri had kept GH¢100,000.00 in the apartment for a business transaction.

Mr Darko expressed suspicion that the said Prince, who is currently unreachable, might have committed the act in connection with the money.

He added that the suspect reportedly spent the night with the couple and their child, who is said to have witnessed the incident.

According to Mr Darko, the child’s description of the perpetrator matched that of the suspect.

“We are very devastated by this tragedy,” he stated. “Kobby was such a great human being and we can’t understand why anyone would want to harm him, let alone kill him .”

Mr Darko appealed to the public to volunteer information that would lead to the arrest of the perpetrator and serve justice to the bereaved families.

Police investigations are, however, ongoing, while the bodies have been deposited in the morgue of the Police Hospital.

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