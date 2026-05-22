Galamsey: Conveners disappointed as police cancel street protest

Audio By Carbonatix
Conveners of the planned “Stop Galamsey in Tano River” demonstration in the Sunyani Municipality have expressed disappointment in the Bono Regional Police Command for cancelling their street protest.
The youth of Abesim, near Sunyani, had scheduled the demonstration for Friday, May 22, 2026, to register their displeasure over the worsening pollution of the Tano River caused by illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.
“We just held a meeting and the Regional Police command informed us that we can not hold the demonstration due to security reasons,” Mr Kingsley Kusi Appiah, the lead convener, and the Assembly Member for the Abesim Ankobea Electoral Area stated.
In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, Mr Appiah described the police decision as unfortunate.
Mr Appiah described reasons given by the police for the cancellation of the demonstration as ‘unconvincing’ considering the present level of pollution of the Tano River, saying that: “Water is life and nothing should deprive us of clean water.”
“It is worrying that the police, who had earlier granted us permission to hold the demonstration, would later turn around to cancel it,” he said.
“They outline some reasons; however, those reasons are unconvincing enough to stop us from organizing the demonstration to protect our rights to potable drinking water,” he stated.
Mr Appiah described the reasons given by the police as unconvincing, considering the extent of pollution of the Tano River.
“Water is life, and nothing should deprive us of access to clean water,” he stressed.
“They outline some reasons; however, those reasons are unconvincing enough to stop us from organizing the demonstration to protect our rights to potable drinking water”, he stated.
Mr Appiah cautioned that if nothing was done immediately to stem the galamsey, the pollution of the Tano River which remained the major source of clean water in the Sunyani Municipality and beyond would be irreparable.
“My brother, just go there and see for yourself the present condition of the Tano River and you will agree with us. In fact, something ought to be done immediately to protect the river,” he stated.
He called for effective collaboration among community members and stakeholders to address illegal mining activities along the river.
When contacted, Chief Inspector Thomas Akeelah, Public Relations Officer of the Bono Regional Police Command, said he was yet to receive official information regarding the outcome of the meeting between the police and the conveners.
He assured the media that updates would be provided in due course.
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