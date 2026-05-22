‘Stability, credibility and predictability are Ghana’s competitive advantage’ – Ambassador Victor Smith

Victor Emmanuel Smith, Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States, has highlighted stability, credibility and predictability as Ghana’s strongest advantages in attracting global investment and deepening economic cooperation with the United States.

Speaking at a high-level Economic Dialogue in Atlanta, Ambassador Smith engaged business leaders, investors, entrepreneurs and development stakeholders on opportunities to strengthen economic ties between Ghana and the United States.

He stressed Ghana’s commitment to sustainable partnerships capable of driving industrial transformation and inclusive economic growth.

“Atlanta’s world-class aviation and logistics ecosystem aligns naturally with Ghana’s ambition to become the preferred aviation and transportation hub of West Africa,” he stated.

The dialogue also focused on the role of the Ghanaian diaspora in national development. According to Ambassador Smith, diaspora communities possess a unique understanding of both Ghanaian and American systems and can help bridge investment, innovation and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

“Diasporas understand both systems. They understand Ghana and they understand America. They can therefore serve as bridges of trust, culture, investment and innovation,” he said.

The event featured participation from business leaders and energy sector stakeholders, including Jacques Nack Ngue, founder of JNN Group Inc. and General Partner of the African Diaspora Venture Fund, who announced a $40 million investment initiative targeting sectors such as fintech, agriculture and workforce development in Africa, beginning with Ghana.

Officials from Cen Power Generation Company also outlined opportunities within Ghana’s energy sector, with Nana Brew-Butler noting that the company currently contributes about 12 per cent of Ghana’s dependable power supply and serves more than one million households nationwide.

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