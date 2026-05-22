Joana Gyan Foundation partners KN Foundation, GFA & PFAG for historic Nsawam Prison outreach

Audio By Carbonatix
A delegation of more than 150 football legends, musicians, actors, MPs, business leaders, and media personalities visited the Nsawam Medium Security Prison on Thursday to donate items and encourage inmates.
The outreach was organised by the KN Foundation in collaboration with the Joana Gyan Foundation, the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG), and the Ghana Football Association (GFA).
The delegation, which left Accra at 8 am, included former Black Stars players, football administrators, entertainers, politicians, and business executives.
Speaking after the visit, Amenfi Central MP, Joana Gyan Cudjoe, said the exercise was about showing love and humanity to inmates.
“It was about touching lives. It was about reminding forgotten souls that they are still human beings, that they are loved, that they matter, and that there are still people who care about them,” she said.
She described the experience as emotional, saying many inmates were behind bars because of missed opportunities, poor decisions, or a lack of legal representation.
“Today, I saw pain. Today, I saw regret. Today, I saw brokenness. But today, I also saw hope,” she stated.
“The most touching part for me was seeing the inmates crying, praying, smiling, and appreciating us for simply showing them love and humanity.”
The outreach also brought together former GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi and current GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku.
Organisers said their joint appearance symbolised unity and national development.
Football legends including Abedi Ayew and Samuel Osei Kuffour, who currently serves as PFAG President, joined the delegation.
PFAG General Secretary Anthony Baffoe and Treasurer Solomon Torson were also present.
Musicians, including Dr Cryme and Patapaa, engaged inmates and shared messages of hope.
The delegation donated jerseys, footballs, tracksuits, rice, fish, drinking water, and an undisclosed amount of cash to inmates and prison officers.
Gyan Cudjoe also commended prison officers for their dedication and discipline despite difficult working conditions.
The team later paid a courtesy call on traditional leaders at Nsawam Palace.
Using the occasion to advise young people, she urged them to avoid violence and crime.
“Control your anger. Control your emotions. Control your ego. Value emotional intelligence. Avoid violence. Avoid crime. Avoid decisions that can destroy your future,” she said.
“Because prison is not a joke. Freedom is a blessing.”
She also quoted Matthew 25:36 — “I was in prison, and you visited me” — to stress the need to support inmates and their rehabilitation.
Latest Stories
-
PNC National Chairman calls for arrest of NPP Youth Organiser
8 minutes
-
Joana Gyan Foundation partners KN Foundation, GFA & PFAG for historic Nsawam Prison outreach
26 minutes
-
Chief urges youth to see farming as dignified business, not punishment
34 minutes
-
Majority Leader says Ghana is experiencing ‘fastest economic recovery’
39 minutes
-
Anlo-Afiadenyigba SHS appeals for constant water supply, security
41 minutes
-
‘Stability, credibility and predictability are Ghana’s competitive advantage’ – Ambassador Victor Smith
44 minutes
-
NAIMOS arrests Chinese national, 7 Ghanaians in Ashanti Illegal Mining crackdown
48 minutes
-
Three including a baby killed in multi-vehicle crash on Kasoa-Winneba Highway
51 minutes
-
Wontumi denies authorising illegal mining on Akonta concession
54 minutes
-
Agbodza visits Adaklu-Helekpe mudslide victims, calls for urgent environmental action
57 minutes
-
TMA holds first ordinary meeting, discusses development, challenges, progress
59 minutes
-
PAC calls for closure of livestock market near the national mosque
1 hour
-
Security agencies don’t need my permission to arrest you – Speaker Bagbin to MPs
1 hour
-
Ghana and Togo strengthen cooperation on security, trade and regional development
1 hour
-
Minority Leader slams Mahama’s gov’t over…
1 hour