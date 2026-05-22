Joana Gyan Foundation partners KN Foundation, GFA & PFAG for historic Nsawam Prison outreach

A delegation of more than 150 football legends, musicians, actors, MPs, business leaders, and media personalities visited the Nsawam Medium Security Prison on Thursday to donate items and encourage inmates.

The outreach was organised by the KN Foundation in collaboration with the Joana Gyan Foundation, the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG), and the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The delegation, which left Accra at 8 am, included former Black Stars players, football administrators, entertainers, politicians, and business executives.

Speaking after the visit, Amenfi Central MP, Joana Gyan Cudjoe, said the exercise was about showing love and humanity to inmates.

“It was about touching lives. It was about reminding forgotten souls that they are still human beings, that they are loved, that they matter, and that there are still people who care about them,” she said.

She described the experience as emotional, saying many inmates were behind bars because of missed opportunities, poor decisions, or a lack of legal representation.

“Today, I saw pain. Today, I saw regret. Today, I saw brokenness. But today, I also saw hope,” she stated.

“The most touching part for me was seeing the inmates crying, praying, smiling, and appreciating us for simply showing them love and humanity.”

The outreach also brought together former GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi and current GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku.

Organisers said their joint appearance symbolised unity and national development.

Football legends including Abedi Ayew and Samuel Osei Kuffour, who currently serves as PFAG President, joined the delegation.

PFAG General Secretary Anthony Baffoe and Treasurer Solomon Torson were also present.

Musicians, including Dr Cryme and Patapaa, engaged inmates and shared messages of hope.

The delegation donated jerseys, footballs, tracksuits, rice, fish, drinking water, and an undisclosed amount of cash to inmates and prison officers.

Gyan Cudjoe also commended prison officers for their dedication and discipline despite difficult working conditions.

The team later paid a courtesy call on traditional leaders at Nsawam Palace.

Using the occasion to advise young people, she urged them to avoid violence and crime.

“Control your anger. Control your emotions. Control your ego. Value emotional intelligence. Avoid violence. Avoid crime. Avoid decisions that can destroy your future,” she said.

“Because prison is not a joke. Freedom is a blessing.”

She also quoted Matthew 25:36 — “I was in prison, and you visited me” — to stress the need to support inmates and their rehabilitation.

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