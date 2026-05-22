Majority Leader says Ghana is experiencing ‘fastest economic recovery’

Mahama Ayariga, the Majority Leader has declared that Ghana is experiencing its “fastest economic recovery in history” under President John Dramani Mahama’s second administration.

In his opening remarks on Thursday, when Parliament resumed the Second Meeting of the Second Session of the Ninth Parliament, Mr Ayariga said the country had exited the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme “with star-studded honours.”

He cited a rapid decline in inflation, a stable cedi, rebuilt international reserves, and a reduction in public debt from 65 per cent to 45 per cent of Gross Domestic Product within a year.

“The fastest economic recovery in Ghana’s history has been recorded and achieved by version 2.0 of the Mahama-led government,” he said.

Mr Ayariga credited the Finance Ministry under Dr. Ato Forson and the Bank of Ghana (BoG) for steering the recovery through the inherited IMF programme, which he said had been “badly bruised” by the previous administration.

The Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business in Parliament House, told the House that government had committed to a Policy Coordination Instrument [PCI] with the IMF, describing it as a non-financial advisory tool that allowed Ghana to design its own reforms while retaining international credibility.

“This masterstroke in economic diplomacy could not have been achieved without the backing of the President, whose mission this time around is legacy and respect,” he said. Parliament, he added, would be called upon to approve the policies, legislation, and appropriations needed to ensure Ghana did not return to the Fund within years.

Touching on the work scope for this Meeting, the Majority Leader warned of a heavy legislative schedule, with government set to bring constitutional amendment proposals based on the Constitution Review Committee’s work. “Mr. Speeaker, both entrenched and non-entrenched provisions could be considered,” he said.

In total, 48 bills are scheduled for the meeting according to the Majority Leader including the Cyber Security Authority and Data Protection Bills, alongside 26 legislative instruments, statements, motions, and Committee reports.

“Committees will also undertake site visits to monitor projects and ensure accountability across MDAs,” he stated.

Mr Ayariga celebrated Ghana’s jump to 39th out of 180 countries in the 2026 World Press Freedom Index, calling it “a profound democratic resurrection” under the Narional Democratic Congress (NDC) administration.

He also defended the judiciary against recent criticism, urging consistency and respect for due process.

“Mr. Speaker, the various occurrences in the sub-region that threaten democratic governance and stability make it imperative for us to govern accountably with honesty, maturity, patriotism, and national unity,” he said

With the IMF bailout ended, Mr Ayariga said Parliament must scrutinise spending to ensure funds were invested in productive sectors.

He called on Committees to enforce local content policies, end smuggling, and push for tax reforms to protect domestic industry.

He announced that the takeoff of the government’s 24-Hour Economy programme would be accelerated to create jobs for Ghana’s youth, with the Finance Minister set to brief the House on economic developments.

The Majority Leader congratulated Ghana’s Black Stars ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States (US), Canada, and Mexico, saying the team had the full support of Parliament and the nation.

He also commended Member of Parliament (MPs) Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, NDC MP for Klottey Korle and Mr Frank Annoh Dompreh, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Nsawam- Adoagyiri for their recent elections to leadership roles at the Pan-African Parliament.

Addressing the detention of Mr Ohene Kwame Frimpong, the Asante Akyem North Independent MP in the Netherlands over a US extradition request, Mr Ayariga urged restraint and respect for the presumption of innocence.

He said: “No Parliament can operate without cooperation and collaboration,”

“Mr. Speaker, history will judge this Ninth Parliament not by the volume of our arguments but by the quality of our contributions to national progress,” he added.

Parliament went on recess on Friday, March 27, 2026, for the Easter break.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.