Minority Leader slams Mahama’s gov’t over…

Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, the Minority Leader, has accused the Mahama administration of allegedly presiding over “failure, scandal, and deepening suffering” in the country.

Delivering a welcome address on Thursday on the Floor of Parliament on the Minority Leader’s behalf, Madam Patricia Appiagyei, the Deputy Minority Leader said the recess period was “overshadowed by the return of dumsor and growing anxieties of many Ghanaians.”

She condemned the arrest of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) members and supporters for alleged social media posts on the return of load-shedding, describing the arrest as “an assault on democracy.”

Madam Appiagyei cited the alleged detention of a party organiser by masked Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and BNI officers for a Facebook post captioned ‘Dumsor is back.’

“Mr. Speaker, dumsor is back under a government that campaigned loudly on ending it,” she said, adding that businesses, hospitals and students were bearing the cost.

Madam Appiagyei, also the NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Asokwa, called on the Energy Minister to present a “credible, costed, time-bound plan” to end load-shedding.

On issues concerning the Bank of Ghana (BoG), the Deputy Minority Leader cited the BoG’s 2025 audited accounts, saying, “the central bank recorded a combined loss of GH¢34.9 billion, pushing its negative equity to GH¢93.82 billion.

“Mr. Speaker, GH¢9.6 billion of reported income came from selling gold reserves.”.

She, however, questioned why GH¢14.61 billion was allegedly paid as interest payments to commercial banks while the BoG haemorrhaged funds.

“Mr. Speakwr, GH¢93.82 billion in negative equity at the institution that issues our currency is not a footnote. It is a crisis,” she stated, demanded a joint hearing of the Finance and Economy Committees with the Governor present.

On the Damang Mine lease, Madam Appiagyei challenged the award of the Damang Mine lease to Engineers and Planners Company Limited, owned by the President John Dramani Maham’s brother, Mr Ibrahim Mahama.

She described the process as “a questionable transaction dressed in the language of due process,” valued at $600 million to $1 billion.

While acknowledging the President’s alleged reported recusal from the Cabinet meeting, the Asokwa MP argued that presidential appointees allegedly carried out the deal, making it “delegation, not recusal.”

She, therefore called for a full parliamentary probe, with the Lands and Natural Resources Minister and Minerals Commission Chief Executive Officer summoned to produce bid documents and beneficial ownership records.

Madam Appiagyei, in a remark on foreign affairs and citizen safety, cited the detention of Mr Ohene Kwame Frimpong, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Asante Akyem North in the Netherlands, xenophobic attacks on Ghanaians in South Africa, the killing of eight Ghanaian tomato traders in Burkina Faso, and risks to Ghanaians in the Gulf amid Iran-Israel hostilities.

She said the Foreign Affairs Ministry acted only after sustained pressure from the Minority, including the Minority Leader’s intervention at the ECOWAS Parliament.

She demanded an African Union (AU) coalition strategy, a parliamentary-approved reintegration plan for returnees, and an early warning framework for Ghanaians abroad.

For the upcoming World Cup, Madam Appiagyei described Ghana’s hosting of the 24th African Senior Athletics Championships in May as “an international embarrassment,” citing lack of blankets, food shortages, timing system failures, and poor transport.

She demanded a full House hearing and a written World Cup preparedness plan.

The Deputy Minority Leader outlined eight immediate demands, including the release of those detained for political speech, a probe into the Damang Mine deal, hearings on the BoG and athletics failures, and briefings on the safety of Ghanaians abroad.

“Parliament stands at the centre of the nation’s life. When the Executive fails, Parliament must speak. When power is abused, it remains our constitutional duty to say so—clearly, firmly, and without apology,” she said.

Parliament reconvened on Thursday for the first Sitting of the Second Meeting of the Second Session of the Ninth Parliament.

The House had adjourned sine die for the Easter break on Friday, March 27, 2026.

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