National

52-old-year cabbie killed in crash on Wenchi–Wa Highway

Source: GNA  
  22 May 2026 5:18am
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A 52-year-old taxi driver has died in a tragic road accident on the Wenchi–Wa Highway, throwing residents of the Wenchi Municipality into mourning.

The deceased, Moro Sule, lost his life when the Opel Astra taxi cab with registration number GT 9533-W AS 3875-5 he was driving collided head-on with another Opel Astra taxi As 3875-5 on Wednesday, May 20, at about 1840 hours.

Police Inspector George Mahama of the Wenchi Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), briefing the media, said the victim was pronounced dead on arrival at the Wenchi Methodist Hospital.

He said the body had been released to the bereaved family for burial in accordance with Islamic rites.

Inspector Mahama stated that the other driver, Mamuda Mahama, 41, who sustained injuries in the crash, was responding to treatment at the same hospital.

He added that three passengers who were also injured had been treated and discharged.

Giving details of the accident, Inspector Mahama said one of the taxis, carrying three occupants, was travelling from Awisa to Wenchi.

On reaching the Wenchi Cemetery area, the driver reportedly attempted to swerve a motor king, veered off his lane, and collided with the oncoming taxi.

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