GNFS responds to multi-vehicle crash at Ayi Mensah, urges caution

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has confirmed a multi-vehicle accident at Ayi Mensah, prompting an immediate emergency response.

In a Facebook update on Monday, April 6, the Service disclosed that a rescue team from the Madina Fire Station had been dispatched to the location to manage the incident and assist victims.

Additional ambulance services have also been deployed to the scene to support ongoing rescue and medical operations.

Authorities have advised motorists to drive cautiously, reduce their speed, and use alternative routes where possible to ease traffic congestion in the area.

The GNFS further appealed to the public to cooperate with emergency personnel and refrain from crowding the scene to allow responders to carry out their duties effectively.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.