Nkwanta police investigate murder of 36-year-old man at Keri 

Audio By Carbonatix
The Nkwanta District Police Command has launched an investigation into the murder of Thomas Adon, a 36-year-old man who was shot dead on Sunday at Keri in the Nkwanta South Municipality.
According to a statement issued by the Oti Regional Police Headquarters on Monday, a joint Police-Military team responded to reports of a shooting incident at Keri and found the victim lying in a pool of blood with multiple suspected gunshot wounds.
The statement said a search conducted at the scene led to the recovery of a piece of wood, 15 spent cartridges, and five live BB and AA cartridges.
The items have been secured as exhibits to support ongoing investigations.
Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at St. Joseph’s Hospital Mortuary in Nkwanta for preservation and post-mortem examination.
Police said efforts are underway to identify and apprehend those responsible for the killing.
The Joint Security Team has also met with chiefs, elders, and members of the bereaved family to express condolences and assure them of a thorough, impartial, and professional investigation into the incident.
Residents have been urged to remain calm, cooperate with security agencies, and refrain from acts of reprisal that could undermine peace and security in the area.
The Nkwanta Joint Security Team reaffirmed its commitment to bringing the perpetrators to justice and appealed to the public to provide credible information that could assist ongoing investigations.
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