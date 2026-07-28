2 more suspects in Sabon Zongo murder case remanded in custody

The Asokore Mampong District Court has ordered the remand of two additional suspects in connection with the murder of the 27-year-old Yusuf Zakari at Sabon Zongo in Kumasi.

They are Mohammed Amadu, 21, alias “One God” and Halidu Issaka, 22.

This latest remand follows the court’s earlier decision last week to detain three other suspects who were arrested by the police in connection with the murder.

According to police reports, the deceased was allegedly attacked by a group of individuals at a cattle kraal in Sabon Zongo on July 19, 2026, after accusing him of stealing GH¢4,800.

Reports indicate that the deceased sustained severe injuries and was rushed to the Manhyia Government Hospital.

He was subsequently referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Police initially arrested three suspects, Moses Adoko, 37, a plumber; Abubakari Adams, 25, a herdsman; and Nurudeen Suleman, 35, a motor mechanic.

They were subsequently arraigned before the Asokore Mampong District Court and remanded into police custody.

Chief Inspector Samuel Agyare, prosecuting, prayed the court to remand them in police custody to enable police investigators to continue their inquiries and pursue other suspects believed to be connected to the case, who remained at large.

Counsel for the suspects, Mr. Wilfred Nana Asabre Mensah, opposed the prosecution application, arguing that his clients were not flight risks and were prepared to make themselves available whenever required by the court.

However, the court, presided over by Her Worship Mrs. Hilder Esther Wryter, upheld the prosecution’s application, subsequently remanding the two accused persons into custody.

They are to reappear before the court on August 07, 2026, a date that also marks the next hearing for the three other accused persons already on remand in connection with the incident.

Mr Mensah, while expressing dissatisfaction with the court’s ruling, affirmed his respect for the decision.

The mother of the deceased, who was present in court to witness the proceedings, stated her unwavering commitment to pursuing the matter until justice was served.

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