Two Nigerians arrested over alleged murder of compatriot in Tamale

The Northern Regional Police Command has arrested two Nigerian nationals in connection with the alleged murder of a fellow Nigerian whose body was found in his residence at Sanzirigu, a suburb of Tamale.

The suspects, identified as Daniel Victor Eze and David Oko Ewa, were arrested at Tatale on the Ghana-Togo border following intelligence-led operations after the body of 36-year-old Nkemujika Uzorchuku Eze was discovered in his bedroom on Saturday, July 11, 2026.

According to the police, officers who responded to the scene found the deceased with a deep cut wound to the forehead and a towel stuffed into his mouth. The bedroom had also been ransacked.

Investigators recovered a wooden pestle believed to have been used in the attack, along with other items for forensic examination.

The body was conveyed to the Tamale Teaching Hospital, where a medical officer confirmed the victim dead. It has since been deposited at the hospital mortuary pending an autopsy.

Police said preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased shared a three-bedroom apartment with his wife, Peace Uzorchuku, the two suspects and another Nigerian national, identified as Godwin Nwafor.

In a statement, the Northern Regional Police Command said the suspects were arrested while allegedly attempting to cross into neighbouring Togo.

According to the police, the suspects allegedly admitted during interrogation that they conspired to kill the deceased following a dispute over proceeds from alleged internet fraud activities.

A search conducted after their arrest led to the recovery of several items believed to have been stolen from the deceased's room. These include mobile phones, laptops, a tablet, jewellery, wristwatches, clothing and personal documents, all of which have been retained as exhibits.

The suspects remain in police custody and are expected to appear before a court in Tamale on Monday, July 13, 2026.

The Police Command said investigations are ongoing, including forensic examinations and efforts to retrieve relevant CCTV footage.

It also appealed to the public to volunteer credible information that could assist with the investigation, assuring that all those found to have played a role in the crime would be brought to justice.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.