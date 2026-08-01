From hospitals to prisons: Ghana Medical Trust Fund extends lifeline to prisoners

The Ghana Medical Trust Fund (GMTF), under the leadership of its Administrator, Adjoa Obuobia Darko-Opoku, has presented a full container load of life-saving medical equipment, consumables and essential healthcare supplies to the Ghana Prisons Service.

It is a landmark intervention aimed at transforming healthcare delivery within correctional facilities across the country.

The donation, one of the largest healthcare support packages ever received by the Ghana Prisons Service, forms part of the Trust Fund’s broader commitment to ensuring that quality healthcare reaches every Ghanaian, regardless of their circumstances.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said the intervention reflected the Fund’s mandate to strengthen Ghana’s healthcare system through investments in medical equipment, specialised care, training and research.

Presenting the equipment, Adjoa Obuobia Darko-Opoku stressed that access to quality healthcare should not be determined by a person’s status or location.

She noted that the Ghana Medical Trust Fund believed every life had equal value, explaining that its responsibility extended beyond hospitals to every institution where healthcare was needed, including correctional facilities.

She emphasised that strengthening healthcare in prisons ultimately protected the wider public because prison officers, healthcare workers and visitors interacted daily with the broader community, while many inmates eventually reintegrated into society.

She described prison health as an essential component of Ghana’s overall public health system.

Director-General of the Ghana Prisons Service, Patience Baffoe-Bonnie (Esp.), expressed appreciation to the Ghana Medical Trust Fund for the historic intervention.

Mrs Baffoe-Bonnie said the donation demonstrated that the Ghana Prisons Service had finally been remembered and not treated as an afterthought, as had too often been the case in the past.

She added that the intervention sent a powerful message that the lives and wellbeing of inmates and prison officers mattered just as much as those of every other Ghanaian.

She assured the Ghana Medical Trust Fund that the equipment and consumables would be put to effective use across the prison system, stressing that they would significantly improve healthcare delivery and help save the lives of many inmates requiring urgent medical attention.

Mrs Baffoe-Bonnie commended the Administrator of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, Adjoa Obuobia Darko-Opoku, for her visionary leadership and for ensuring that the Trust Fund’s life-saving interventions extend to every corner of Ghana’s healthcare system, including the nation’s correctional facilities.

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