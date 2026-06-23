Ghana Medical Trust Fund strikes strategic partnership with GBC

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Medical Trust Fund has initiated a strategic partnership with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) to enhance public awareness and education about specialised healthcare services nationwide.
The partnership was discussed during a meeting between the Administrator of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, Adjoa Obuobia Darko Opoku, and the Director-General of GBC, Amin Alhassan, together with members of their respective leadership teams.
The engagement forms part of the Trust Fund’s broader efforts to ensure that information on healthcare support and specialised medical services reaches communities nationwide.
According to the Trust Fund, GBC’s extensive reach through six television channels, 17 FM stations and programming delivered in 27 Ghanaian languages makes it an important partner in disseminating critical information on non-communicable diseases and available support mechanisms.
The collaboration is expected to improve public understanding of specialised healthcare challenges and the role of the Trust Fund in supporting affected individuals and families.
During the discussions, Professor Alhassan pledged GBC’s support for the initiative, reaffirming the broadcaster’s commitment to helping make vital healthcare information accessible to citizens across the country.
The Trust Fund noted that partnerships with national institutions such as GBC will be crucial in expanding access to specialised care and ensuring that no community is left behind in efforts to improve healthcare awareness and support services in Ghana.
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