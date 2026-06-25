Fire guts 16 rooms at GBC Upper West staff compound in Wa

A fire outbreak at Jujeideyiri, behind the premises of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) in Wa, has destroyed 16 rooms in a compound house occupied by staff of GBC Radio Upper West.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) said its personnel from the Wa Municipal Fire Station responded to the incident after receiving a distress call at 12:21 pm on Thursday, June 25.

A statement signed by the GNFS PRO of the Upper West Region said appliance FS 478, with a seven-member duty crew led by STNO II Remus, was dispatched at 12:22 pm and arrived at the scene four minutes later.

“On arrival at 1226 hours, the crew found fire in sixteen rooms of a compound house accommodating GBC Radio Upper West staff,” the statement said.

The intensity of the fire prompted the crew to request additional support, leading to the arrival of appliance FS 741 with six personnel at 12:31 pm to assist with water supply.

According to the statement, the two teams worked together to contain the fire, bringing it under control at 1:43 pm before completely extinguishing it at 2:24 pm.

“The crew salvaged personal belongings and prevented spread to adjoining houses,” it added.

Preliminary investigations by the fire service suggest that the blaze may have been caused by naked fire that was left unattended.

“Investigations are ongoing,” the statement noted.

No casualties have been reported in connection with the incident.

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