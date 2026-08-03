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Fire destroys property at Kotobabi car spraying workshop

Source: Emmanuel Tetteh  
  3 August 2026 5:45pm
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A fire destroyed a car spraying shop at Kotobabi in Accra on Monday, August 3, damaging equipment and other property and disrupting business activities.

The fire engulfed the workshop before personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) arrived at the scene.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control, preventing it from spreading to nearby buildings.

The cause of the fire has not yet been established, and investigations are underway.

No fatalities or injuries were reported. The full extent of the damage is yet to be determined as affected shop owners assess their losses.

The incident adds to a number of fire outbreaks recorded in recent weeks, with authorities expected to determine the cause following their investigations.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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