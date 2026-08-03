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GIZ, EU and Germany support Ghana to strengthen institutional collaboration in fight against corruption

Source: Albert Kuzor  
  3 August 2026 5:57pm
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Ghana’s efforts to combat corruption have received further support through an initiative aimed at strengthening collaboration among key accountability and law enforcement institutions involved in the criminal justice process.

The Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, through the Multi-Donor Action “Strengthening the Rule of Law and the Fight Against Corruption”, has facilitated an inter-agency dialogue to improve coordination among institutions responsible for investigating, prosecuting and adjudicating corruption-related cases, GIZ Ghana posted on Facebook on Monday, August 3.

The initiative, supported by Germany and the European Union under the Team Europe partnership, seeks to enhance institutional cooperation, accountability and the rule of law in Ghana.

Representatives from the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), the Ghana Police Service, the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the Office of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice, and the Judicial Service of Ghana participated in the one-day dialogue.

The engagement provided a platform for stakeholders to share experiences, strengthen working relationships and identify practical measures to improve coordination in the management of corruption cases.

GIZ said tackling corruption requires a coordinated approach involving investigators, prosecutors, the judiciary and other accountability institutions to ensure cases are effectively handled across the criminal justice chain.

The dialogue forms part of the PAIReD initiative, commissioned by Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), co-financed by the European Union in Ghana and the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), and implemented by GIZ in partnership with Ghana’s Ministry of Finance.

The partners said sustained collaboration among state institutions remains critical to strengthening public accountability, promoting transparency and building confidence in Ghana’s justice system.

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