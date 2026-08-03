Joy FM’s ‘Weekend City Show’ crowned Comic Radio Show of the Year at 2026 Ghana Comedy Awards

Kofi Hayford and Rubbin Adarkwa receive plaque for Comic Radio Program of the Year award

Joy FM’s popular Saturday morning programme, Weekend City Show, has been named Comic Radio Show of the Year at the 2026 Ghana Comedy Awards.

The event, hosted by Entertainment Journalist Kwame Dadzie, was held on Saturday, August 1, 2026 at the College of Physicians and Surgeons at Ridge, Accra.

Weekend City Show beat five other comic radio programs nominated in the same category to snatch the award. This is a recognition of the show’s unique blend of humor, entertainment, and engaging conversations, which has made it a favorite among listeners across the country.

Weekend City Show has continued to distinguish itself with its light-hearted approach to weekend radio, featuring comedy, trending discussions, and interactive audience participation. In recent years, the show has been known to feature two funny characters, Langabel and Rubbin, who seem to have an idea of every question thrown at them, yet end up exposing their ignorance. The show is proudly produced by Kojo Acheampong.

Joseph Langabel and Rubbin Adarkwa on the red carpet at Ghana Comedy Awards 2026

The award plaque was received by the show’s host, Kofi Hayford, who was accompanied by Rubbin Adarkwa, one of the programme’s regular contributors whose comic contributions have become a notable feature of the show.

Receiving the honour, Kofi Hayford expressed gratitude to the organisers for the recognition and dedicated the award to the show’s listeners, production team, management of Joy FM, and everyone who has contributed to the programme’s success.

Kofi Hayford, Host of Weekend City Show on Joy FM

“Thanks to the organizers of Ghana Comedy Awards. This means a lot to us. These days, I’ve sacrificed every Friday night outing and fun, so that I can be up very early on Saturday mornings to host Weekend City Show. Thanks very much to the people who give us a reason to be on radio, to all the listeners of Weekend City Show on Joy FM, to all the supporters, thank you very much”, Kofi said.

The latest accolade adds to Weekend City Show‘s growing reputation as one of Ghana’s most entertaining radio programmes and reinforces Joy FM’s commitment to delivering innovative, engaging, and quality content to audiences nationwide.

The Weekend City Show airs on Joy FM on Saturdays from 7am - 8am, while streaming live on Joy FM’s Facebook page simultaneously.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.