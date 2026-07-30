Kwame Dadzie to host 6th Ghana Comedy Awards

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Ghanaian media personality Kwame Dadzie has been named host of the sixth edition of the Ghana Comedy Awards, scheduled for Saturday, 1st August 2026, at the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons in Ridge, Accra.

The awards, organised by Creative Republic Limited, celebrate excellence in Ghana’s comedy industry by recognising outstanding comedians and other contributors whose work has made an impact over the past year.

This year’s ceremony forms part of what organisers have described as Ghana’s biggest comedy festival.

Kwame Dadzie, an arts and culture journalist with the Multimedia Group Limited, is best known as host of Showbiz A-Z on Joy FM and for his extensive coverage of Ghana’s creative industry. Over the years, he has built a reputation as one of the country’s leading entertainment journalists, covering music, film, theatre, literature and comedy, while also serving as a moderator and host for major entertainment events.

He is also co-host of Ghana’s premier entertainment and lifestyle morning show Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM.

Apart from his forte in digging deep into entertainment issues, Kwame is known for his witty and comical antics, a rare quality that sets him apart from his peers.

The 2026 Ghana Comedy Awards will honour comedians and industry players whose work stood out between 1st January and 31st December 2025. Award categories include comedy actor of the year, comedy actress of the year, comic writer of the year and comic TV/radio programme of the year.

Beyond the awards presentations, patrons can expect performances from comedians including Lekzy, Jeneral Ntatia, Kojo PJay, Oh Joo, Alo Wess, Ranzy Ray and Jerry Ashinyo, alongside musical performances.

On the red carpet with be Sheila Sakyi of Joy Prime and comic actor Pilato.

The event begins with a red carpet session at 7:00 p.m., followed by the main awards ceremony at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are selling at GH¢200 for Silver and GH¢300 for Gold. Voting for nominees closes at 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, 1st August 2026.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.