National

Chief Justice calls for consistent celebration of integrity to fight corruption

Source: Albert Kuzor  
  27 July 2026 3:30pm
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Chief Justice of the Republic, Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, has stressed the need for Ghana to move beyond merely condemning corruption and instead actively celebrate individuals who demonstrate integrity in their service to the nation.

According to him, building a corruption-free society requires a deliberate and sustained effort to promote honesty, accountability and ethical behaviour among citizens.

Speaking at the launch of Parliament’s National Integrity Awards Scheme in Accra on Monday, 27 July, the Chief Justice said integrity must be recognised and rewarded to encourage more people to uphold high moral standards.

He argued that while corruption must continue to be condemned, the country must also create a culture where people who remain honest and committed to ethical conduct are celebrated and held up as role models.

"If we wish to build a Ghana where integrity becomes the norm rather than the exception, then we must not only condemn corruption, we must also honour integrity publicly, consistently and without apology," he said.

"Integrity is not simply doing the right thing; integrity is continuing to do the right thing even when doing the wrong thing appears to promise greater rewards," he added.

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