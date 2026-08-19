Aston Villa agree deal for West Ham’s Wan-Bissaka

Aston Villa have agreed a deal to sign West Ham defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The DR Congo right-back will join on an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy at the end of the season.

Wan-Bissaka has been given permission to travel for a medical in the Midlands, but the exact terms are not known, with the Hammers having previously asked interested clubs to pay a £25m fee.

The 28-year-old has missed Championship club West Ham's first two matches of the season during negotiations.

West Ham have sold Mateus Fernandes to Tottenham for £85m and Crysencio Summerville for £60m this summer, but captain Jarrod Bowen has signed a new contract.

Villa, meanwhile, have also had a busy summer in the transfer market, most notably selling Morgan Rogers to Chelsea for £117m.

They currently have the lowest net spend in the Premier League, at about £110m after sales are taken into account.

Despite that, Villa have signed midfielders Johan Manzambi and Joao Gomes, as well as Chelsea winger Alejandro Garnacho on a loan deal with an obligation to buy. They have also added highly rated young centre-back Modou Keba Cisse.

Villa begin their Premier League campaign at Brighton on Sunday (14:00 BST) and will also compete in the Champions League after finishing fourth and winning the Europa League under Unai Emery last season.

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