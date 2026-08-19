Aston Villa agree deal for West Ham’s Wan-Bissaka

Audio By Carbonatix
Aston Villa have agreed a deal to sign West Ham defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
The DR Congo right-back will join on an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy at the end of the season.
Wan-Bissaka has been given permission to travel for a medical in the Midlands, but the exact terms are not known, with the Hammers having previously asked interested clubs to pay a £25m fee.
The 28-year-old has missed Championship club West Ham's first two matches of the season during negotiations.
West Ham have sold Mateus Fernandes to Tottenham for £85m and Crysencio Summerville for £60m this summer, but captain Jarrod Bowen has signed a new contract.
Villa, meanwhile, have also had a busy summer in the transfer market, most notably selling Morgan Rogers to Chelsea for £117m.
They currently have the lowest net spend in the Premier League, at about £110m after sales are taken into account.
Despite that, Villa have signed midfielders Johan Manzambi and Joao Gomes, as well as Chelsea winger Alejandro Garnacho on a loan deal with an obligation to buy. They have also added highly rated young centre-back Modou Keba Cisse.
Villa begin their Premier League campaign at Brighton on Sunday (14:00 BST) and will also compete in the Champions League after finishing fourth and winning the Europa League under Unai Emery last season.
Latest Stories
-
GES denies GH¢1,500 Free SHS payment directive, urges parents to ignore viral claim
36 minutes
-
The losses were necessary – Manteaw defends GoldBod’s costly push to win Ghana’s gold market
45 minutes
-
We are concerned about inflation outlook when it comes to MPC decisions – BoG Governor
56 minutes
-
GoldBod had to ‘pay more’ to beat Indians, Chinese in Ghana’s gold market – Manteaw
1 hour
-
Gov’t pays GH¢10.8bn DDEP Coupon in full and on schedule
1 hour
-
GCAA owes GMet over GH¢50m in statutory payments – Director-General
1 hour
-
Accra Mall brings families together with back-to-school bonanza
2 hours
-
GoldBod’s $1.7bn loss is worth it; forex gains have stabilised Ghana’s economy, Manteaw says
2 hours
-
Pastor Mensa Otabil’s mother-in-law to be buried today
2 hours
-
GoldBod losses: Why act like Ghana has never lost money on Gold? – Manteaw
2 hours
-
Don’t credit GoldBod for Ghana’s macroeconomic stability – Bokpin
2 hours
-
US lifts security restrictions on ships from Nigeria after 12 years
3 hours
-
Oil edges up on uncertainty over exports through Hormuz
3 hours
-
US judge allows Trump to end thousands of Ethiopians’ deportation protections
3 hours
-
Liberia agrees to accept up to 1,200 third-country deportees from US
3 hours