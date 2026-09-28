Alan Kyerematen calls for end to political ‘duopoly’ ahead of 2028 election

United Party (UP) leader Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen has called on Ghanaians to consider ending the dominance of the two major political parties in the country’s politics ahead of the 2028 general election.

Speaking in an interview with Joy Prime’s Nathaniel Attoh, Mr Kyerematen said his long experience in Ghanaian politics and nationwide recognition positioned him to offer voters an alternative to the established political order.

“I am an old horse in this game,” he said, adding that in virtually every part of the country, voters either recognise his face or his political brand, Alan Cash.

Mr Kyerematen said he believed his political conduct over the years had earned him public goodwill.

Mr Kyerematen said his expectation was that voters would make what he described as a “strategic choice” in 2028 to move the country in a different political direction.

“My hope is that in 2028, the people of Ghana will make a strategic choice to move our country forward by ending the duopoly,” he said.

He attributed what he described as Ghana’s continuing development challenges to the prolonged dominance of the two major political parties, although that remains his political assessment.

“It is the duopoly that has created this continuing underdevelopment challenge,” Mr Kyerematen argued.

He questioned why, after decades of alternation between the two dominant parties, several basic national challenges remained unresolved.

“How is it that two political parties have dominated our politics for 34 years [and] still cannot deal with the challenge of roads?” he asked.

Mr Kyerematen cited roads, electricity and access to water among the issues he believes successive administrations have struggled to address.

“Our lights don’t stay on,” he said, while also claiming that some Ghanaians had gone decades without running water in their homes.

“There are people who have never had water running through their taps for 30 years,” he added.

He also raised concerns about Ghana’s education system, particularly recurring difficulties with the computerised school placement process.

“Our educational system has so many challenges. Even we can’t work with the computerised system to place students. Every year we have a repeat of these challenges,” he said.

The UP leader further pointed to challenges within the health sector, describing them as another indication of the difficulties confronting the country.

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