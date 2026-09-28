Alan Kyerematen calls for end to political ‘duopoly’ ahead of 2028 election

Audio By Carbonatix
United Party (UP) leader Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen has called on Ghanaians to consider ending the dominance of the two major political parties in the country’s politics ahead of the 2028 general election.
Speaking in an interview with Joy Prime’s Nathaniel Attoh, Mr Kyerematen said his long experience in Ghanaian politics and nationwide recognition positioned him to offer voters an alternative to the established political order.
“I am an old horse in this game,” he said, adding that in virtually every part of the country, voters either recognise his face or his political brand, Alan Cash.
Mr Kyerematen said he believed his political conduct over the years had earned him public goodwill.
Mr Kyerematen said his expectation was that voters would make what he described as a “strategic choice” in 2028 to move the country in a different political direction.
“My hope is that in 2028, the people of Ghana will make a strategic choice to move our country forward by ending the duopoly,” he said.
He attributed what he described as Ghana’s continuing development challenges to the prolonged dominance of the two major political parties, although that remains his political assessment.
“It is the duopoly that has created this continuing underdevelopment challenge,” Mr Kyerematen argued.
He questioned why, after decades of alternation between the two dominant parties, several basic national challenges remained unresolved.
“How is it that two political parties have dominated our politics for 34 years [and] still cannot deal with the challenge of roads?” he asked.
Mr Kyerematen cited roads, electricity and access to water among the issues he believes successive administrations have struggled to address.
“Our lights don’t stay on,” he said, while also claiming that some Ghanaians had gone decades without running water in their homes.
“There are people who have never had water running through their taps for 30 years,” he added.
He also raised concerns about Ghana’s education system, particularly recurring difficulties with the computerised school placement process.
“Our educational system has so many challenges. Even we can’t work with the computerised system to place students. Every year we have a repeat of these challenges,” he said.
The UP leader further pointed to challenges within the health sector, describing them as another indication of the difficulties confronting the country.
Latest Stories
-
Your HR Department already has the answer. The problem is finding it
35 seconds
-
AFCON 2027Q:‘Qualifying for one or two tournaments is not a sign of success’ – Carlos Queiroz
4 minutes
-
Baffour Awuah sues Akwatia MP, Blakk Rasta over alleged false statements
7 minutes
-
AFCON 2027Q: Alexander Djiku ruled out of Gambia game with injury
12 minutes
-
AFCON 2027Q: The god of football is results – Carlos Queiroz
14 minutes
-
Africa will not be forced to choose sides in global power rivalry – Ablakwa
18 minutes
-
NPP demands review of GH¢2,650 cocoa price, questions statutory calculation
20 minutes
-
AFCON 2027Q: ‘Better to stay home if you’re coming to complain about absent players’ – Carlos Queiroz
20 minutes
-
First Deputy Minority Whip files private members’ motion for inquiry into Ghana-linked narcotics seizures
22 minutes
-
KMA spearheads construction of new Kumasi Central Divisional Police Headquarters, seeks support for relocation
24 minutes
-
Photos: GAF begins documentation and physical screening for 2026/27 enlistment
24 minutes
-
Three arrested over alleged kidnapping and murder of 33-year-old in Accra
26 minutes
-
Alan Kyerematen calls for end to political ‘duopoly’ ahead of 2028 election
26 minutes
-
Wrestler Benjamin Satterley, known as Pac, dies aged 40
26 minutes
-
AFCON 2027Q: There’s no problem with the Black Stars – Carlos Queiroz
32 minutes