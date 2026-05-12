If NPP wants NDC votes, why reject your own? – Akomea pushes for Alan’s return

Head of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Communications Committee, Nana Akomea, has made a strong case for the party to reconcile with estranged members, including former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen.

He argues that the NPP cannot seek support outside its base while rejecting its own.

Speaking on PM Express on Tuesday, the former STC boss said he would advise former Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia to reach out to Mr Kyerematen if consulted.

“It should be on the cards if I’m one of his advisers; if he asks me, I will say yes.”

Mr Akomea argued that political parties naturally seek to expand their support base beyond loyal followers, making reconciliation within the NPP even more necessary.

“Because this work that you are doing as a political party, you are targeting even the NDC, you want to win over NDC supporters. You want to win over neutrals, don’t you?”

“If you want to win NDC members to your side, how about your own member who, because of some events in the past, has stepped out?”

He described former party members as the NPP’s “natural constituencies” and suggested the party should prioritise rebuilding those relationships.

“So these are your natural constituencies, because you want to win over the NDC, you want to win over neutrals, people who are not in your party. But so it’s all in order.”

Mr Akomea said many who left the party did so because of misunderstandings and emotional hurt, situations he believes can be resolved over time.

“Basically, these people left because of some hurt feelings or misunderstanding. With the passage of time, you can bring them back, because you are already at the party.”

Asked directly whether the time was right to bring Alan Kyerematen back into the fold, he answered in the affirmative.

“That is one of the deals, especially for Alan specifically, and everyone else.”

“And Bawumia asked me, I would agree that Alan be approached. And if he’s approached and he wants to come back, all the better for the party.”

Mr Akomea, however, clarified that the issue had not been discussed with Dr Bawumia personally.

“He hasn’t discussed it with me.”

But he maintained that if the former Vice-President sought his advice, he would support efforts at reconciliation.

“If he discusses it with me as part of his inner circle, I would advise it, because, as I said, you even want to engage the NDC who don’t have any natural love for your party.”

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