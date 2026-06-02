IKEA customers sue for share of Trump tariff refunds

IKEA customers in the U.S. have sued the budget furniture retailer in a proposed class action seeking refunds for the higher prices the Swedish company charged before the U.S. Supreme Court struck down import tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

The lawsuit, opens new tab, filed on Friday in federal court in Pennsylvania, seeks class action status for potentially hundreds of thousands of customers who allegedly paid higher prices under the tariffs.

“It would be ​unjust for defendants to retain the overcharges paid by plaintiff and class ​members because these overcharges comprise tariff expenses that defendants passed along to ⁠their customers, and these tariffs were illegal,” the lawsuit said.

IKEA and the attorneys for the South Carolina resident who filed the lawsuit did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Supreme Court ruled in February that Trump overstepped his authority by invoking the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose the sweeping tariffs, which earned the U.S. billions of dollars in revenue.

IKEA and thousands of other companies are eligible to seek refunds from the U.S. government for tariffs deemed unlawful, but consumers who bore those costs have no direct mechanism to recover the money, the lawsuit said.

Costco, Amazon, Nike ⁠and FedEx are also facing lawsuits demanding they pass tariff refunds on to customers.

IKEA was forced to raise prices on some products in the United States to offset the impact of tariffs, according to the lawsuit. The United States is IKEA's second-biggest market after Germany.

The plaintiff said she was overcharged in July 2025 when she spent $859 on a loft bed. The lawsuit also said IKEA increased the price of some sofas, including one whose cost rose $50 ​in August.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified monetary damages.

The case is Lisa Matthews ​v. IKEA ⁠North America Services LLC et al, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, No. 2:26-cv-03712.

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