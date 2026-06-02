Volta Region is one of Ghana’s most peaceful regions – Interior Minister

Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, Minister for the Interior, has described the Volta Region as one of the most peaceful regions in Ghana, attributing the achievement to the strong collaboration among religious leaders, traditional authorities, security agencies and residents.

Speaking during an engagement with Christian and Muslim leaders in Ho on Monday as part of his two-day working visit to the region, the Minister commended the people of the Volta Region for their commitment to peace, unity and coexistence.

Mr Muntaka noted that peace and security remained central to the government’s development agenda and pledged the Ministry’s continued commitment to ensuring that citizens lived and worked in a safe environment.

The Minister paid tribute to religious leaders for their prayers and moral guidance, which he said had contributed significantly to national stability and social harmony.

“As people of faith, we believe that nothing succeeds without God’s blessing. We appreciate the prayers and support you continue to offer for the peace and development of our country,” he stated.

He particularly praised the cordial relationship between the Christian and Muslim communities in the Volta Region, describing it as exemplary.

According to him, unlike some parts of the country where interfaith engagements sometimes face challenges, religious leaders in the Volta Region had demonstrated unity and mutual respect.

Mr Muntaka disclosed that the Ministry of the Interior continuously monitored conflict-prone areas across the country through a hotspot assessment system used to evaluate peace and security situations in the regions.

He said although the Volta Region had about 12 identified conflict hotspots, it remained among the regions with the lowest levels of conflict nationwide.

“Volta Region is not without challenges, but compared to many other regions, it remains one of the most peaceful. You deserve commendation for maintaining this enviable record,” he said.

The Minister noted that some regions recorded significantly higher numbers of conflict hotspots, emphasizing that the government’s goal was to eliminate all forms of conflict and ensure lasting peace across the country.

He said while conflict was a natural part of human society, strong institutions and effective conflict-resolution mechanisms were critical in preventing disputes from escalating.

Mr Muntaka also highlighted Ghana’s reputation as one of the most peaceful countries in West Africa despite growing security threats and terrorist activities in parts of the sub-region.

He attributed Ghana’s stability to the collective efforts of security agencies, religious leaders, traditional authorities and citizens.

The Minister called on religious leaders to continue using their platforms to promote tolerance, national unity and peaceful coexistence, stressing that messages delivered from pulpits, mosques and community gatherings played a crucial role in shaping attitudes and maintaining social cohesion.

Mr James Gunu, Volta Regional Minister, said peace remained a prerequisite for development and commended the Interior Minister for prioritising stakeholder engagement in the region.

He noted that President Mahama’s governance approach encouraged collaboration among political leaders, traditional authorities, religious leaders and state institutions to accelerate development at both regional and community levels.

“Before development can take place, there must be peace and unity. That is why the visit of the Interior Minister is important, and we appreciate his commitment to engaging stakeholders on issues of peace and security,” Mr Gunu said.

He urged all stakeholders to continue working together to sustain the peaceful atmosphere that had made the Volta Region attractive for investment and development.

Leaders of the Christian and Muslim communities, including Reverend Seth Mawutor and Sariki Yushau Bashiru Turawah, welcomed the Minister and pledged their continued support for efforts to maintain peace, security, and social harmony in the region.

They assured the government of their readiness to collaborate with security agencies and other stakeholders to address emerging threats and promote peaceful coexistence among residents.

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