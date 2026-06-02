Fisheries Enforcement Unit arrests 2 inshore fishing operators at Tema Fishing Harbour

Audio By Carbonatix
The Fisheries Enforcement Unit (FEU), led by Commodore Faustina Anokye Boakye, Coordinator of the Unit, on Monday morning arrested two inshore fishing operators at the Tema Fishing Harbour.
They were arrested for operating without valid fishing licenses and for the improper use of fishing gear.
The suspects were subsequently handed over to the Tema Police for further investigations and processing before the court.
The operation forms part of the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture's ongoing efforts to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing practices and ensure compliance with fisheries laws and regulations.
The Ministry commended the Fisheries Enforcement Unit for its vigilance and swift action, noting that effective enforcement remains critical to protecting Ghana’s fisheries resources and promoting sustainable fishing practices.
The Ministry continues to urge all fishing operators to adhere to established regulations, obtain the necessary licenses, and use approved fishing gear to support the sustainable management of the country’s fisheries sector.
Latest Stories
-
New education initiative to expand access to world-class training for Ghanaian students – Mahama
15 minutes
-
UK-Ghana partnership to boost youth skills and global competitiveness – Mahama
18 minutes
-
Mahama unveils UK support for AI, healthcare and environmental projects
21 minutes
-
Takoradi floating dock project to create over 400 jobs under UK-Ghana deal – Mahama
24 minutes
-
Mahama announces UK-Ghana Growth Partnership with £215m investment pipeline
27 minutes
-
Timber operators put on notice as authorities push for compliance and sustainability
31 minutes
-
DR Congo, WHO intensify response to contain Ebola outbreak
34 minutes
-
Mahama urges African countries to rekindle flame of Pan-Africanism
38 minutes
-
Ghana-South Africa relations remain intact despite xenophobic attacks – Mahama
42 minutes
-
Volta Region is one of Ghana’s most peaceful regions – Interior Minister
49 minutes