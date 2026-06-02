Fisheries Enforcement Unit arrests 2 inshore fishing operators at Tema Fishing Harbour

The Fisheries Enforcement Unit (FEU), led by Commodore Faustina Anokye Boakye, Coordinator of the Unit, on Monday morning arrested two inshore fishing operators at the Tema Fishing Harbour.

They were arrested for operating without valid fishing licenses and for the improper use of fishing gear.

The suspects were subsequently handed over to the Tema Police for further investigations and processing before the court.

The operation forms part of the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture's ongoing efforts to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing practices and ensure compliance with fisheries laws and regulations.

The Ministry commended the Fisheries Enforcement Unit for its vigilance and swift action, noting that effective enforcement remains critical to protecting Ghana’s fisheries resources and promoting sustainable fishing practices.﻿

The Ministry continues to urge all fishing operators to adhere to established regulations, obtain the necessary licenses, and use approved fishing gear to support the sustainable management of the country’s fisheries sector.

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