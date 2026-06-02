New education initiative to expand access to world-class training for Ghanaian students – Mahama

President John Mahama has announced plans to expand educational opportunities for Ghanaian students through a new component of the UK-Ghana Growth Partnership focused on international training and academic collaboration.

In a Facebook post on Monday, June 1, the President revealed that new Transnational Education guidelines will be introduced as part of the agreement to make it easier for Ghanaian students to access globally recognised academic and professional training programmes.

He explained that the initiative forms part of broader efforts to strengthen educational cooperation between Ghana and the United Kingdom, while creating pathways for students to gain internationally competitive qualifications without unnecessary barriers.

“New Transnational Education guidelines will also be launched to open up outstanding opportunities for Ghanaian students to access world-class training,” President Mahama wrote, expressing optimism that the initiative would help prepare a new generation of professionals capable of contributing to Ghana’s development and competing successfully on the global stage.

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