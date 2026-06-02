Audio By Carbonatix
President John Mahama has announced plans to expand educational opportunities for Ghanaian students through a new component of the UK-Ghana Growth Partnership focused on international training and academic collaboration.
In a Facebook post on Monday, June 1, the President revealed that new Transnational Education guidelines will be introduced as part of the agreement to make it easier for Ghanaian students to access globally recognised academic and professional training programmes.
He explained that the initiative forms part of broader efforts to strengthen educational cooperation between Ghana and the United Kingdom, while creating pathways for students to gain internationally competitive qualifications without unnecessary barriers.
“New Transnational Education guidelines will also be launched to open up outstanding opportunities for Ghanaian students to access world-class training,” President Mahama wrote, expressing optimism that the initiative would help prepare a new generation of professionals capable of contributing to Ghana’s development and competing successfully on the global stage.
Latest Stories
-
New education initiative to expand access to world-class training for Ghanaian students – Mahama
18 minutes
-
UK-Ghana partnership to boost youth skills and global competitiveness – Mahama
21 minutes
-
Mahama unveils UK support for AI, healthcare and environmental projects
24 minutes
-
Takoradi floating dock project to create over 400 jobs under UK-Ghana deal – Mahama
27 minutes
-
Mahama announces UK-Ghana Growth Partnership with £215m investment pipeline
30 minutes
-
Timber operators put on notice as authorities push for compliance and sustainability
34 minutes
-
DR Congo, WHO intensify response to contain Ebola outbreak
37 minutes
-
Mahama urges African countries to rekindle flame of Pan-Africanism
41 minutes
-
Ghana-South Africa relations remain intact despite xenophobic attacks – Mahama
45 minutes
-
Volta Region is one of Ghana’s most peaceful regions – Interior Minister
52 minutes
-
Ghana is open for business – Finance Minister urges investors
56 minutes
-
Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak decries alarming rate of drug use in Ghana
1 hour
-
Mahama hints at new Local Content Bill for extractive sector
1 hour
-
Fisheries Enforcement Unit arrests 2 inshore fishing operators at Tema Fishing Harbour
1 hour
-
Senegal’s Sonko pulls his party from new government, raising risk to IMF deal
1 hour