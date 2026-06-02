Timber operators put on notice as authorities push for compliance and sustainability

Audio By Carbonatix
The Forest Governance, Markets and Climate (FGMC) Programme, in collaboration with the UK Government, has organised a capacity-building workshop for stakeholders in Ghana’s timber industry to strengthen compliance with forestry regulations.
The workshop also sought to promote sustainable practices and enhance operators’ access to both local and international markets.
Participants were drawn from Adansi Asokwa, Obuasi, New Adubiase, Dunkwa-on-Offin, Assin Fosu and Twifo Praso.
The workshop forms part of efforts to advance good forest and mineral governance and reduce the impact of illegal timber trade, mining and deforestation in Ghana, Liberia and Cameroon.
Speaking at the event, Mrs Margaret Appiah, Senior Project Manager of the Nature and Development Foundation, said strengthening the capacity of timber industry players remained crucial to promoting responsible forest governance, accountability and sustainable forest management.
According to her, many timber operators continue to face challenges in understanding compliance requirements and documentation processes, making continuous stakeholder engagement necessary to bridge knowledge gaps and improve adherence to forestry regulations.
She stressed the need for stronger collaboration between regulatory institutions and timber operators to ensure the sustainable exploitation of forest resources while safeguarding the environment for future generations.
Dr Frank Ankomah, Manager of the Timber Verification Department, said some companies still struggle to meet international standards due to deficiencies in their production and operational systems.
He noted that compliance gaps continue to affect the clearance and export of timber products to both domestic and international markets.
Dr Ankomah urged stakeholders to ensure full legal compliance and operate within the regulations governing the sector.
He explained that companies that comply with the law would be better positioned to market their products without challenges and take advantage of opportunities in local and international markets.
Participants expressed appreciation to the organisers and development partners for the educational programme and pledged to apply the knowledge acquired to improve compliance, operational standards and sustainability in their businesses.
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