Beyond the Party T-Shirt

Kwame Sowu Jnr., the writer

One of the great ironies of politics is that some of the people who shout the loudest, walk the longest distances, spend sleepless nights campaigning, defend the party in hostile environments, and sacrifice their time and resources are often not the ones who benefit most when victory finally arrives.

In every political dispensation, there are individuals who never attended a rally, never mounted a platform, never distributed a flyer, and never engaged in political arguments. Yet when power changes hands, they somehow secure some of the biggest opportunities, appointments, contracts, and advantages.

Why does this happen?

The answer is simple. Elections are won through politics, but governments are often run through competence, networks, expertise, influence, strategic value, and relationships. The skills required to win power are not always the same skills required to govern, manage institutions, attract investment, negotiate international deals, or run complex organizations.

This reality should not discourage party foot soldiers. Rather, it should serve as a lesson. Political loyalty alone is rarely enough. Every foot soldier should be working simultaneously on self development, professional skills, entrepreneurship, education, networking, and personal excellence.

A political party can help create opportunities, but it cannot permanently substitute for competence. When opportunities emerge, those who are prepared are often better positioned to seize them, regardless of how active they were during the campaign.

There is another uncomfortable truth. Many people who appear politically neutral spend years building relationships quietly behind the scenes. They invest in their careers, businesses, and expertise while others invest exclusively in political activity. When power changes hands, these investments suddenly become visible.

This is not an argument against political activism. Democracy requires committed people. However, political participation should never come at the expense of personal advancement. The most effective party supporter is not the one who only waves flags and wears party colours. It is the supporter who also becomes a successful entrepreneur, lawyer, engineer, teacher, farmer, artisan, investor, or professional.

Political victories come and go. Governments change. Appointments expire. Contracts end. But skills, knowledge, businesses, reputation, and professional competence remain valuable regardless of who occupies the seat of power.

So before dedicating every waking hour to political battles, ask yourself a simple question: If my party loses tomorrow, or if it wins and I receive nothing, what have I built for myself?

That question may be worth more than a thousand campaign slogans.

The party T shirt may help win an election. What you wear beneath it, your skills, character, competence, and enterprise, will determine whether you win in life.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.