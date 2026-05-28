Audio By Carbonatix
Mauricio Pochettino has held initial talks with AC Milan to become their next manager following Massimiliano Allegri's sacking.
The 54-year-old Argentine is currently preparing for the World Cup with the United States, but his contract expires after the tournament and the Serie A side have an interest.
Pochettino's immediate focus is on this summer's finals, which are co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico, but an eventual return to club football may interest the former Tottenham and Chelsea head coach.
His last club spell was as Chelsea boss for the 2023-24 season, with the Blues finishing sixth in the Premier League and losing the Carabao Cup final to Liverpool.
Before that, he was at Paris St-Germain for a season and a half, winning the Ligue 1 title and French Cup.
He also had a five-and-a-half-year spell at Tottenham and reached the 2019 Champions League final, only for Spurs to lose 2-0 to Liverpool.
Pochettino, who has also managed Espanyol in Spain and Southampton, was a defender during his playing career and made 20 appearances for Argentina.
AC Milan sacked Allegri earlier this week after failing to qualify for the Champions League, in a season the club's hierarchy described as an "unequivocal failure".
Milan dropped from third place to fifth in Serie A after a 2-1 home defeat by Cagliari on the final day to miss out on the elite European competition for the second year in a row, although they did secure a Europa League spot.
Latest Stories
-
Procus Ghana Limited joins forces with GFA in three-year partnership deal
26 minutes
-
Injured Neymar could miss Brazil’s World Cup opener
36 minutes
-
USA boss Pochettino holds initial talks with AC Milan
1 hour
-
‘Not a robot’ – Sinner had ‘no energy’ in shock defeat
1 hour
-
Canada signs landmark LNG energy deal with Germany
1 hour
-
EU fines Temu €200m for allowing sale of illegal products
2 hours
-
Sir David Adjaye breaks silence on vision behind Ghana’s National Cathedral
2 hours
-
Beyond the Party T-Shirt
3 hours
-
IGP promotes five police officers over Kwafokrom GOIL robbery arrest
3 hours
-
Tragedy at Senchi: Two crushed to death as tipper truck somersaults near market
3 hours
-
Government to unveil “The New Economy” Programme in 2027 Budget
4 hours
-
GIZ, Zoomlion and Blue Skies launch InnoWaste Project to create jobs and tackle plastic waste in Ghana
4 hours
-
‘The emotional journey is difficult, but you don’t stop’ – Antoine Semenyo’s mother on diaspora struggle
4 hours
-
‘Football in Ghana is about blood and legacy’ – Antoine Semenyo’s mother urges diaspora parents
4 hours
-
QNET, Manchester City bring world-class football coaching to Ghana’s young talent
4 hours