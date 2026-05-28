USA boss Pochettino holds initial talks with AC Milan

United States manager Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino has held initial talks with AC Milan to become their next manager following Massimiliano Allegri's sacking.

The 54-year-old Argentine is currently preparing for the World Cup with the United States, but his contract expires after the tournament and the Serie A side have an interest.

Pochettino's immediate focus is on this summer's finals, which are co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico, but an eventual return to club football may interest the former Tottenham and Chelsea head coach.

His last club spell was as Chelsea boss for the 2023-24 season, with the Blues finishing sixth in the Premier League and losing the Carabao Cup final to Liverpool.

Before that, he was at Paris St-Germain for a season and a half, winning the Ligue 1 title and French Cup.

Mauricio Pochettino took Tottenham to the Champions League final in 2019 where they lost 2-0 to Liverpool

He also had a five-and-a-half-year spell at Tottenham and reached the 2019 Champions League final, only for Spurs to lose 2-0 to Liverpool.

Pochettino, who has also managed Espanyol in Spain and Southampton, was a defender during his playing career and made 20 appearances for Argentina.

AC Milan sacked Allegri earlier this week after failing to qualify for the Champions League, in a season the club's hierarchy described as an "unequivocal failure".

Milan dropped from third place to fifth in Serie A after a 2-1 home defeat by Cagliari on the final day to miss out on the elite European competition for the second year in a row, although they did secure a Europa League spot.

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