Government to unveil “The New Economy” Programme in 2027 Budget

Audio By Carbonatix
Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has announced that the government will unveil a new economic programme, dubbed “The New Economy,” in the 2027 Budget as part of efforts to move Ghana beyond economic stabilisation toward long-term growth and prosperity.
Presenting a statement on the state of the economy to Parliament on Thursday, May 28, Dr. Forson said the programme is designed to build on the gains made through recent fiscal reforms and economic recovery measures implemented by the administration of President John Dramani Mahama.
According to the Finance Minister, the initiative will focus on transforming Ghana’s economy through sustainable job creation, increased productivity, economic resilience, and inclusive growth.
“To build on this hard-won foundation of stability, President Mahama’s administration has designed a new economic programme, The New Economy, to be unveiled in the 2027 Budget,” Dr. Forson stated.
The Finance Minister also expressed appreciation to Ghanaians for their patience and sacrifices during the implementation of government’s economic recovery measures, acknowledging the difficulties many citizens endured throughout the reform period.
“President Mahama is deeply grateful to Ghanaians for their sacrifice, patience, and steadfast forbearance,” he told Parliament.
He assured the public that the government would remain committed to sustaining reforms and improving economic conditions rather than becoming complacent after recent progress.
He further promised that the administration would continue working toward what he described as “the Ghana We Want,” with a focus on long-term economic transformation and national development.
The announcement comes after government declared that Ghana had successfully concluded the final review of its current IMF-supported bailout programme and would transition to a non-financing Policy Coordination Instrument with the International Monetary Fund.
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