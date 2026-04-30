Businesses gaining confidence as macro stability improves – Tech. Advisor, Finance Ministry

Technical Advisor to the Finance Minister Frederick Amissah

A Technical Advisor to the Minister of Finance, Frederick Amissah, says businesses are becoming increasingly confident in the economy, signaling that recent macroeconomic stability measures are beginning to have an impact.

According to him, the improving economic environment is not only evident in key macro indicators but is also translating into better performance at the firm level.

“Businesses are becoming a lot more confident. This shows the macro stability we have now is working. We have seen an improvement in the micro level,” he stated.

He made the remarks during the JoyBusiness Roundtable Discussion, held on the theme “Mahama at 16 Months: Do Economic Narratives Match Real-Sector Outcomes?”

His comments come at a time when government continues to implement reforms aimed at restoring economic stability, following recent power challenges and currency pressures.

However, Mr. Amissah believes early signs from businesses suggest a gradual turnaround, with improved confidence expected to support expansion, hiring, and investment decisions.

He stressed that sustaining the gains will require continued policy discipline and targeted interventions to ensure that businesses especially small and medium enterprises fully benefit from the improving economic conditions.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.