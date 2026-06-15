Mahama hasn’t reviewed Article 71 salaries; current emoluments inherited from previous administration – Gov’t

The government has clarified that President John Dramani Mahama has not constituted a committee to review or determine the emoluments of Article 71 office holders, insisting that the salaries and conditions of service currently in force were inherited from the previous administration.

Government Spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu clarified on Monday, June 15, in response to public commentary suggesting that salaries of political appointees at the Presidency had been increased under the current government.

According to him, Ghana’s Constitution provides a clear process for determining the emoluments and conditions of service of Article 71 office holders. This involves the establishment of a committee whose recommendations must subsequently be approved by Parliament before taking effect.

“For the avoidance of doubt, President Mahama has not set up a committee to determine the emoluments and working conditions of Article 71 office holders. The salaries and conditions of service being enjoyed today were determined by the previous government,” he stated.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu described claims that the government has increased the salaries of political appointees at the Presidency as misleading, stressing that the current administration is operating within an existing framework approved under the previous government.

He noted that successive administrations, including those of former Presidents John Agyekum Kufuor, John Evans Atta Mills and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as well as President Mahama during his previous term in office, have all adhered to the same constitutional process in determining the emoluments of Article 71 office holders.

The government spokesperson further disclosed that the Presidency has published a breakdown of its current staffing structure, comprising 225 political appointees and 575 civil and public servants.

He contrasted this with figures from 2024, when the previous administration reportedly had 365 political appointees and 598 civil and public servants serving at the Presidency.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu argued that the reduction in the number of political appointees demonstrates the government's commitment to streamlining the Presidency and reducing public expenditure, in line with President Mahama’s pledge to run a leaner administration.

He also reiterated that no new emoluments committee has been established under the current government and that the existing salary structure remains unchanged.

According to him, the constitutional process for determining salaries involves grading and classification systems aligned with established public service benchmarks. These remain in force until a new committee is constituted and its recommendations are approved by Parliament.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu urged the public to disregard what he described as false and misleading claims regarding increases in salaries and conditions of service for political office holders.

“It is therefore illogical and blatantly false for anybody, especially members of the opposition, after having determined the conditions of service of the officeholders, to turn around and claim that President Mahama has increased the salaries and conditions of the officeholders,” he said.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to fiscal discipline, transparency and prudent public sector management.

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